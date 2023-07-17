EastEnders spoilers: Martin and Stacey back together – but then Theo turns very creepy

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater are set to get back together… just as teacher Theo turns even more creepy. Is Stacey in danger?

The pair have been growing closer again in recent weeks. However, their relationship is complicated by Stacey’s webcam work – and the background presence of Theo, whose interest in Stacey begins to grow more unsettling and sinister.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Stacey and Martin might reconcile – but will Martin be okay with her commitment to her cam work? (Credit: BBC)

Martin and Stacey get back together as she doubles down on cam work

Martin and Stacey plan a romantic meeting at the allotments. However, Stacey realises she’s double-booked with her client and has to call their date off.

Martin tries to make out he’s cool with her blowing him off for her cam work. He encourages Stacey to go and earn money with her online date while he looks after the kids downstairs.

But the reality of the situation hits Martin hard when he overhears Stacey flirting. Upset, he rushes out of the house.

Martin moves in with the Slaters, but struggles to accept Stacey’s cam work (Credit: BBC)

Martin struggles with Stacey’s side hustle

Learning that Martin has left, Stacey is disappointed. When Jean bumps into Martin, they admit that they’re struggling with Stacey’s cam work.

Martin vows to get over it. He asks Stacey to meet him at Walford East for dinner. Over a meal, they discuss his housing issue and agree that he’ll move in with the Slaters temporarily.

However, an innocent conversation about dessert causes Martin to snap. Stacey realises that he’s not ok with her cam work.

Once Stacey leaves, Martin gets horrendously drunk and starts a fight in The Vic.

Stacey tries to give Martin some peace of mind (Credit: BBC)

Theo gets creepy

In an effort to make things right, Stacey decides to tell Martin exactly what happens during her Secret Cam dates. But as they talk at the war memorial, Theo overhears their conversation.

He gets angry to hear them describing her dates – who include his online persona – as sad old men. Later, Stacey gets a shocking sexual request from her private client and tells Eve.

Stacey is unaware that creepy Theo has heard every word of her badmouthing his online persona (Credit: BBC)

Stacey is horrified by obscene online requests

But before she can turn him down, Martin makes a shocking discovery on her laptop. The whole situation blows out of control.

Later, Stacey is horrified when her client messages her again – making it very clear that he knows details of her private life.

Eve realises that it must be somebody she knows. She then receives flowers to her home address and is totally freaked out.

But how far will creepy Theo go to get what he wants? And what does this mean for Stacey and Martin’s future?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!