EastEnders: 7 questions we still have after the Cindy Beale explainer episode

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, June 22), was a special Cindy Beale explainer episode set in France.

The episode explained why Cindy was going under the name of Rose Knight whilst she was under witness protection.

However, we still have SO many questions. Here are seven questions that are playing on our minds.

Ian’s just forgotten the bad stuff has he? (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders: Why has Ian forgiven her?

Ian seems to have forgotten his past history with Cindy. Whilst Ian was with Cindy she’d had an affair with two men – lifeguard Matt and David Wicks.

Ian was furious and threatened to take Steven, Lucy and Peter away from her. Worried by Ian’s threats, Cindy hired a hitman to kill Ian. However, Ian survived the ordeal.

But, why has he forgiven someone who actually paid someone to kill him? We have no idea!

Ian’s been with Cindy for a year (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders: How did Ian find Cindy Beale?

So, Ian’s been with Cindy for a year and is now living in France with her.

How on Earth did Ian find Cindy? Did she come to him? How did he react to finding her alive?

It all seems so bizarre. How did they reunite when Cindy was going by a completely different name? And, why would Cindy risk getting back with her ex husband when under witness protection?

Peter must’ve been shocked (Credit: BBC)

3. How did Peter react to his mum being alive?

Peter told Lauren that he’d not known about Cindy being alive for too long.

But, how did he react when he first found out that his mum was actually alive after believing that she was dead?

Did he blame her for not being there when Lucy died just like Lauren did?

When did she know? (Credit: BBC)

4. When did Cindy find out about Lucy and Steven’s deaths?

Cindy’s children Lucy and Steven have both now passed away. But, when did Cindy first find out?

Had she been searching for them online? Did someone tell her? Did she only recently find out when getting back with Ian?

Does she still love him? (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders: Does Cindy Beale still love George?

Cindy’s been keeping a photo of George and the girls in her bag since his phone call.

Whilst she told Ian that she’s with him now rather than George, she still played her and George’s song at the end of the episode. AND she was stroking his face in the photograph, not those of her girls.

But, does she still love George? Will she leave Ian for George once she comes back to Walford?

Why did she leave them? (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders: Why did Cindy Beale leave the Knights?

Rose left the Knights nine years ago without any explanation and never contacted them again.

She’s explained that she still misses Gina and Anna dearly yet she abandoned them.

But, why did she leave them? She was still going under the name of Rose Knight. Surely staying with the Knight family would’ve been the safest option?

When will she return? (Credit: BBC)

7. When is Cindy coming back to Walford?

So, Ian initially wanted Cindy to move back to Walford before seeing that George, Anna and Gina were there.

Ian then told Cindy that she should have her way and stay in France. But, when will she return to Walford? Will Ian return with her? Will she resent Bobby when she comes face to face with Lucy’s killer? So. Many. Questions.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

