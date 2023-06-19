EastEnders is set for a huge schedule shake-up as early release iPlayer episodes won’t air on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Instead, fans will only be able to watch the soap on the evening at 7.30pm on BBC One. This is so that fans can all watch the soap at the same time as the truth about George Knight’s wife is finally revealed.

What’s George hiding? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda’s suspicious of George’s past

Since the Knight family’s arrival in Walford, Linda has been rather suspicious of George.

She reckons that he’s hiding something, recently confronting him about what he was hiding in his safe. George showed Linda some letters from his wife Rose in the safe, explaining that he’d never been able to let them go but wanted to keep them away from Elaine.

Linda‘s still been suspicious of George since this discovery, interrogating Anna and Gina over what happened to their mum.

Anna and Gina explained that their mum walked out on them and never contacted them again. It’s been hard seeing George move on with Elaine as they still miss their mum.

George’s past will be unearthed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders to air special George Knight episodes

EastEnders has announced that the truth about George Knight’s wife will be revealed on June 21.

In the special episodes, viewers will finally know what happened to Rose Knight. Usually, the show airs its episodes early on the day it is due to air via iPlayer.

However, the show has announced on Twitter that there will be no early release episodes at 6am on Wednesday and Thursday this week so that everyone can watch the revelation play out at the same time.

The truth about George Knight’s family is set to be revealed this week! To find out what really happened all those years ago, Wednesday and Thursday’s episode of #EastEnders will air on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer at 7.30pm so everyone can watch the truth unfold together… pic.twitter.com/knSC7qDheY — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) June 19, 2023

On the EastEnders Twitter account, a post announced: “The truth about George Knight’s family is set to be revealed this week! To find out what really happened all those years ago, Wednesday and Thursday’s episode of EastEnders will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm so everyone can watch the truth unfold together…”

But, who is Rose Knight? And, why did she really leave George, Anna and Gina?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What really happened to Rose Knight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!