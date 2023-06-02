EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Knights’ link to former character: ‘Calling it now!’

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday June 1), the Knight family arrived in Walford, shocking Linda.

George had turned up at The Vic with his daughters, Anna and Gina, and had introduced himself as Elaine’s “fella”.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a link between the Knights and a former character. Who could it be?

George, Anna and Gina made The Vic their home (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: The Knights arrived in Walford

Last night, Elaine’s boyfriend, George, turned up in The Square with his daughters, Anna and Gina.

Linda got a shock when boxing champion George announced that he would be running the pub with Elaine.

The Knight daughters soon caught the attention of Freddie and Bobby before heading into The Vic to unpack their things.

They immediately got off on the wrong foot as they blasted out party music, unaware that Lola had just passed away.

They also didn’t treat Ollie well, with Linda pointing out that he’s autistic and doesn’t cope well with change.

Could the Knights be related to Cindy Beale? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Knights’ link to Cindy Beale

Recently, it was announced that Michelle Collins would reportedly be reprising her role of Cindy Beale, despite the character dying off-screen 25 years ago.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ the Knight family’s link to Cindy Beale as they noticed the Knight sisters unpack a jewellery box that belonged to their mum.

Jewellery box you say? Like I don’t know say Lucy’s… could Cindy really be the missing mum?!?

Fans have noted that Bobby Beale killed Lucy Beale with a jewellery box, with this perhaps hinting at a Knight/Beale link. Bobby also shared a scene with the Knight sisters upon their arrival.

Now, fans reckon that Cindy Beale could be Anna and Gina’s mum. But, could they be right?

One fan wrote: “So what are we all thinking? Cindy Beale could possibly be Gina and Anna’s mother? The (what I assume was) Anna’s jewellery box and Anna saying Walford already felt like home…”

#Eastenders The missing/"dead" mother of the new family in Eastenders is Cindy Beale. Calling it now. — Steve 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 Woker than woke (@_wohyeahwohyeah) June 2, 2023

jewellery box u say? like i dunno say lucy’s… cud cindy really b the missing mum?!? #eastenders pic.twitter.com/ifKSIs9tFX — claire (@littleblonde87) June 1, 2023

Ok, I have a theory about the Knight family!! George was married to Cindy Beale so she's the mum of Anna and Gina And Cindy's sister was called Gina!! I'm now going to write an essay on this and will present to the group!! Probably wrong!! #EastEnders — Jennie Wilks (@jenniewilks1) June 1, 2023

Another viewer commented: “The missing/”dead” mother of the new family in EastEnders is Cindy Beale. Calling it now.”

A third EastEnders fan tweeted: “Jewellery box you say? Like I don’t know say Lucy’s… could Cindy really be the missing mum?!?”

A final fan added: “Ok, I have a theory about the Knight family!! George was married to Cindy Beale so she’s the mum of Anna and Gina And Cindy’s sister was called Gina!! I’m now going to write an essay on this and will present to the group!! Probably wrong!!”

Who is Anna and Gina’s mum? (Credit: BBC)

Could Cindy Beale be Anna and Gina’s mum?

George Knight mentioned that his ex-wife was called Rose. However, Cindy could’ve easily given herself another name and faked her death.

There seem to be quite a few links already to the Knight family and Cindy. But, could Cindy really be Anna and Gina’s mum?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

