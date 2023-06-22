All the shocks from that explosive EastEnders Cindy Beale episode as two more returns are revealed

The return of Cindy Beale was aired on EastEnders tonight and we finally got a load of questions answered.

On Wednesday June 21 Cindy was revealed to be Rose Knight – George Knight’s missing ex-wife.

But how has she come to be in France with Ian again? What’s happened over the last 25 years? Here’s what the explosive episode unveiled.

Thomas Law is back as Peter Beale (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders airs two more returns

Peter Beale and Lauren Branning were both in tonight’s episode.

Thomas Law, who played Peter Beale mark four (three Peters ago!) has returned as the eldest Beale brother. And Jacqueline Jossa reprised her role as Lauren Branning. The former couple share son, Louis, and it was clear between their interactions there’s still feelings there.

Peter even confessed he loves her and wants to start again. But she wasn’t so sure she could trust him. And when she found out the truth about Cindy, things really took a bad turn.

Lauren left. But Cindy encouraged her son not to give up. She said they might still find a way.

But are they both returning full-time? Will they rekindle their romance and move to Walford to start a life together?

EastEnders has confirmed Thomas Law is reprising his role as Peter when his mum and Dad, Ian and Cindy return to Walford later this summer.

Cindy’s EastEnders return has been explosive (Credit: BBC)

Cindy was in witness protection!

As guessed, Cindy was in witness protection as Rose Knight. It turned out she had informed on her old cellmate, Jackie Ford, which then put her in danger.

She was put into witness protection as Rose. However, Jackie has now died and Cindy/Rose is free to live as she chooses.

But will that be in France, where she currently resides with Peter and Ian? Or back in Walford…?

Can Ian really forgive? (Credit: BBC)

Why has Ian forgiven her?

It’s not clear why Ian has forgiven Cindy for arranging to have him killed all those years ago.

Even the police officer who arrived to break the news Rose/Cindy was free to live as she chose, pointed out Cindy had tried to have him killed. But Ian brushed it off saying she didn’t actually shoot him herself.

He did tell her he loved her and always had. He even confessed no one had ever come close to her for him. Maybe love really does conquer all?

Lucy Beale was brutally murdered in April 2014, in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Why didn’t she return when Lucy died?

When Lauren confronted her about not returning when Lucy died, Cindy broke down and said and she was trying to protect everyone. She insisted they would be in danger if she had come back.

But Lauren wasn’t having it and continued to challenge her. She made it clear she didn’t agree with the decision – and frankly we can see why.

Cindy obviously regrets her decision, but she can’t go back now.

Ian was last seen at Dot’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Is Ian going to die?

Ian suffered a heart attack while arguing with Cindy. He was rushed to hospital and given lots of tests.

They told Cindy he would be okay – but is that the case?

He was watching a video of Bobby in The Vic and realised George had taken over as landlord, will the shock give him another heart attack?

Will they return to Walford?

Ian was desperate to return to Walford, but then when he saw George lived there now, he changed his mind.

Cindy however, had been dead set against it, but then started to feel nostalgic and admitted she’d always felt safe in the Square.

What will they decide to do?

Ian or George – who would you pick? (Credit: BBC)

Does Cindy still love George?

By the end of the episode it’s clear Ian is right to be worried about George. Despite all of Cindy’s reassurances she was with him and she loved him, it’s obvious feelings still remain.

As she looked at a photo of George she tenderly stroked his face. Although she had assured Ian she kept the pic for the girls, not her ex, it certainly wasn’t the girls she was looking at.

What does this mean for the future?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!