Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, June 21), revealed that Rose Knight is actually Cindy Beale!

As George rang Rose’s mobile number, Cindy Beale could be seen ignoring the call whilst drinking a glass of wine – very much alive.

Here are all the clues that Cindy Beale was Rose Knight – did you spot any of them?

A hint that Cindy was coming back from the dead (Credit: BBC)

1. Dead rose

In the first trailer promoting the Knight family’s arrival in Walford, Anna handed Linda a bouquet of flowers.

However, as Linda received them the bunch of roses died in her arms. They later revived themselves in the recent trailer teasing the Rose Knight reveal.

This was a HUGE hint that Rose Knight was somebody coming back from the dead aka Cindy. We all thought that Cindy had died years ago but now she’s back and is very much alive.

Does Gina’s name ring any bells? (Credit: BBC)

Gina’s name

Rose Knight is Anna and Gina Knight’s mum. She left them nine years ago and never looked back.

Gina’s name is also the name of Cindy’s sister making it highly likely that she named her daughter after her.

Rose disappeared around the time of Lucy Beale’s death (Credit: BBC)

Rose’s disappearance

George Knight told Linda that Rose left him and the girls nine years ago. He’d had an argument with her which made her leave.

He’d been trying to contact her for years but she never picked up or returned to see Anna and Gina.

Her disappearance nine years ago would coincide with the time Cindy’s daughter, Lucy Beale was killed. Was this all too much, making her leave her life as Rose Knight behind?

‘Every rose has a thorn…’ (Credit: BBC)

Thorn

In the teaser trailer, George Knight could be seen picking up a bouquet of red roses before getting pricked by a thorn.

The caption read ‘every rose has a thorn…’ placing real emphasis on that thorn.

Back in 1997, a private investigator called Ros Thorne had tried to find Cindy whilst Ian was in Italy. The ‘thorn’ of the Rose could refer to the investigator’s last name, linking Rose and Cindy together.

Anna felt at home (Credit: BBC)

There’s no place like home

When Anna and Gina first arrived in Walford, they both sat outside and reflected on their new life.

They recognised that it was a rather different life to the one they had in Marbella but Anna admitted that they would like it in Walford.

She felt as if it was already home, as if they already knew the place. Whilst she’d never actually been to Walford before, she could’ve felt a connection to it due to it being the place that Cindy used to live.

A very specific length of episode (Credit: BBC)

35 minutes

Tonight’s episode was a special 35 minute one, providing viewers with an extra five minutes of Walford drama.

Interestingly, Cindy first arrived in Walford in 1988 – 35 years ago. It could just be a coincidence but a clue is a clue and this one seems too specific not to have been a hint to Cindy’s return.

Is that a SIGN? (Credit: BBC)

The jukebox

Here’s a literal sign that Cindy was Rose. Some fans reckon that the sign above the jukebox that George played last night said the year ‘1998.’

This was the year that Cindy supposedly died although we now know that she didn’t die at all…

Ian’s been mentioned recently (Credit: BBC)

Mentions of Ian and Peter

Recently, Ian and Peter Beale have been mentioned as Bobby tried to contact them so that they’d attend Kathy and Rocky’s wedding.

Why mention them all of a sudden? Well, Cindy’s now been living with Ian so this has to be one of the biggest clues that was hiding right under our nose this entire time!

