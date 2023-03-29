EastEnders' Rocky and Kathy
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Rocky’s wife arrives to cause trouble for Kathy

Freddie tracks down Rocky's wife, Jo

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Rocky’s wife, Jo, arrives to cause trouble for Kathy.

After Freddie tracks Jo down, she turns up on Kathy’s doorstep.

But, how will Kathy react in EastEnders tonight?

Rocky running through Albert Square while his ex walks over to see Kathy on EastEnders
Rocky finds himself in a sticky situation as Jo turns up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Rocky’s wife arrives in Walford

Rocky wants to track down his wife, Jo, and asks Sonia, Reiss and Harvey to help him. However, none of them have any luck in finding her.

Sonia tells Rocky to be honest with Kathy about having a secret wife.

Later on, Freddie sees Reiss struggling to find Jo and is able to track her down with ease. However, when Freddie finds out about Rocky’s lies, he sets out on getting revenge.

With Freddie tracking Jo down and giving her Kathy’s address, Rocky panics when he spots Jo on Kathy’s doorstep.

As Jo reveals her identity to Kathy, can Rocky save himself before things get messy?

Lola’s upset by Lexi’s revelation (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s heartbroken by Lexi’s bombshell

Viewers will know that Lola received some heartbreaking health news earlier this week (Monday March 27, 2023).

After being called into the hospital a week early, Lola received her MRI scan results. It was revealed that her brain tumour had advanced.

She was then told that she could have another round of chemotherapy but this would only be palliative. She was then given a poor prognosis.

Tonight, after being told that she only has six months to live, Lola distracts herself with her fundraiser event.

Ben and Lola argue about what’s best for Lexi. Ben wants Lola to prioritise Lexi but Lola believes that Lexi’s coping.

Soon things escalate when Lola’s hit by the revelation that Lexi thinks that she’ll get better.

Lola’s overwhelmed as her family continues to support her.

Will Lola tell Lexi the truth about her prognosis?

A Rocky Road Ahead? 👀 | Next Time | EastEnders

