EastEnders first look at Frankie's return
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

Heartbreak for the Carters

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the Carters are left distraught when Tina’s body is found.

And it’s not the only heartbreak for Mick either, but there’s some happiness when Frankie returns.

Meanwhile, Kat is struggling with Tommy.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: EastEnders cast list for 2022 – meet them all here!

1. Linda hits Mick hard

EastEnders Mick receives divorce papers

Mick threatens to cancel the boxing match if they don’t get more people to sign up.

Janine has a plan to drum up business, but Mick is thrown when he receives divorce papers from Linda.

EastEnders Mick at the boxing match

Mick ignores the divorce papers and focuses on his boxing match.

As the fight commences, things get off to a bad start for Mick. Can he pull it back?

2.The Carters destroyed

EastEnders DCI Arthurs reveals that Tina’s body has been found

DCI Arthurs delivers the devastating news Tina’s body has been found.

EastEnders DCI Arthurs reveals that Tina’s body has been found

Mick and Shirley are distraught and struggle to process the news.

EastEnders Mick reels from the news Tina is dead

Mick’s world is turned upside down and he doesn’t know what to do.

EastEnders Shirley reels from the news Tina is dead

Shirley is suspicious and tells DCI Arthurs Tina was taking money from her.

She also reveals Gray said he saw Tina on the bus.

3. Frankie returns

EastEnders Frankie returns home

While the Carters try to come to terms with the news about Tina, Frankie returns home.

What reception will she receive?

4. Kat struggles with Tommy

EastEnders Jean finds Tommy skiving and he asks Kat for money

Tommy has been skipping school and he later begs Kat for some money for a school trip.

However she leaves him fuming when she says no.

EastEnders Kat embarrasses Tommy in front of the bullies

But things are bad for Tommy with the bullies demanding money by the end of the day.

When Mitch’s wages go missing, Kat immediately suspects Tommy took them.

EastEnders Kat embarrasses Tommy in front of the bullies

She accuses him in front of the bullies, leaving Tommy humiliated.

Tommy denies everything, but tensions rise between mum and son. Can they figure it out?

5. Harvey cools off

EastEnders Jean surprises Harvey with a hotel break but he wants to slow things down

Jean surprises Harvey with a hotel break, but he’s distracted.

He’s nervous about his impending witness statement against Aaron.

EastEnders Jean surprises Harvey with a hotel break but he wants to slow things down

He asks Jean if they can slow their relationship down, leaving her devastated.

6. Will Harvey seal Aaron’s fate?

EastEnders Harvey heads to the police station to sign the witness statement but can he go through with it?

Harvey later goes to the police station to sign the witness statement, but will he go through with it?

Outside the station Harvey starts to drink in his cab.

EastEnders Jean supports Harvey who has been drinking in his cab

Jean shows up to support him and covers when the police ask what’s going on.

7. Dotty stands up to Suki

EastEnders Suki humiliates Vinny, Dotty gives her some stern words.

After finding out Vinny has been paying Dotty’s rent, Suki is furious.

She humiliates him in front of Dotty.

EastEnders Suki humiliates Vinny, Dotty gives her some stern words.

Dotty isn’t afraid of Suki and has some harsh words for her.

To his surprise, Suki later apologises to Vinny.

8. Nancy and Zack back together?

EastEnders Zack and Nancy kiss

Zack and Nancy bond and she opens up about her parents’ divorce.

She asks Zack to cook her something and later leans in for a passionate kiss.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders this year?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast presenters Dan Walker and Sally Nugent
BBC Breakfast viewers demand a ‘change in presenters’ as Dan Walker and Sally Nugent host
EastEnders and On The Buses star Anna Karen dies after devastating house fire
David Victoria Emmerdale
Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s sudden exit explained as fans are left baffled
kate garraway documentary derek
Kate Garraway’s children have viewers all saying same thing after documentary
brenda edwards and jamal loose women
Brenda Edwards supported as she breaks social media silence after son’s death
This Morning candle segment on ITV
This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints over ‘dangerous’ segment which sparked fear among viewers