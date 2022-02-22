EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the Carters are left distraught when Tina’s body is found.

And it’s not the only heartbreak for Mick either, but there’s some happiness when Frankie returns.

Meanwhile, Kat is struggling with Tommy.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Linda hits Mick hard

Mick threatens to cancel the boxing match if they don’t get more people to sign up.

Janine has a plan to drum up business, but Mick is thrown when he receives divorce papers from Linda.

Mick ignores the divorce papers and focuses on his boxing match.

As the fight commences, things get off to a bad start for Mick. Can he pull it back?

2.The Carters destroyed

DCI Arthurs delivers the devastating news Tina’s body has been found.

Mick and Shirley are distraught and struggle to process the news.

Mick’s world is turned upside down and he doesn’t know what to do.

Shirley is suspicious and tells DCI Arthurs Tina was taking money from her.

She also reveals Gray said he saw Tina on the bus.

3. Frankie returns

While the Carters try to come to terms with the news about Tina, Frankie returns home.

What reception will she receive?

4. Kat struggles with Tommy

Tommy has been skipping school and he later begs Kat for some money for a school trip.

However she leaves him fuming when she says no.

But things are bad for Tommy with the bullies demanding money by the end of the day.

When Mitch’s wages go missing, Kat immediately suspects Tommy took them.

She accuses him in front of the bullies, leaving Tommy humiliated.

Tommy denies everything, but tensions rise between mum and son. Can they figure it out?

5. Harvey cools off

Jean surprises Harvey with a hotel break, but he’s distracted.

He’s nervous about his impending witness statement against Aaron.

He asks Jean if they can slow their relationship down, leaving her devastated.

6. Will Harvey seal Aaron’s fate?

Harvey later goes to the police station to sign the witness statement, but will he go through with it?

Outside the station Harvey starts to drink in his cab.

Jean shows up to support him and covers when the police ask what’s going on.

7. Dotty stands up to Suki

After finding out Vinny has been paying Dotty’s rent, Suki is furious.

She humiliates him in front of Dotty.

Dotty isn’t afraid of Suki and has some harsh words for her.

To his surprise, Suki later apologises to Vinny.

8. Nancy and Zack back together?

Zack and Nancy bond and she opens up about her parents’ divorce.

She asks Zack to cook her something and later leans in for a passionate kiss.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

