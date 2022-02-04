EastEnders appeared to have confirmed that Tina Carter has died and is buried beneath The Argee Bhagee, but is that definitely Tina’s body?

In tonight’s episode (Friday, February 4), there was an explosion at the Argee Bhagee leaving Walford residents terrified.

It was later revealed that emergency services expected it to be a gas explosion.

Later Chelsea told her husband Gray that there was an explosion at the Argee Bhagee and they were sending in people to sort out the gas issue and Gray looked worried.

A body is underneath the Argee Bhagee (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Shirley spent all night looking for her sister Tina, who went missing in 2020, and told her granddaughter Nancy that she knew her sister was out there and wanted her to come home soon.

However the camera panned into the Argee Bhagee, that has been empty since 2015. It showed under the floorboards that there is a skeleton hand.

Could this be the body of Tina Carter? Has the soap revealed she’s dead?

EastEnders: What happened to Tina Carter?

After Gray murdered his wife Chantelle, Shirley Carter began to help Gray, fearing for his mental health.

Shirley’s sister Tina moved in as Gray’s lodger, but he also represented her as she became the prime suspect for attacking Ian Beale.

Tina went missing at the end of 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Living with Gray, Tina began to notice that he was controlling, much like her abusive ex-girlfriend Tosh.

In 2020, Tina accused Gray of abusing Chantelle and confronted the solicitor about her sudden death.

But Gray became infuriated when Tina said she was going to make sure everyone knew what he did. He tried to stop her from leaving the house.

Soon it looked like Gray managed to get to Tina, and later, she was seen unconscious on his sofa with a big bruise across her neck.

Gray appeared to kill Tina (Credit: BBC)

Gray began to cover up her body in a blanket and later could be seen putting her body in his car boot

He later returned, but it was never revealed what actually happened to Tina.

The solicitor told her family she had run away over fears of being sent to prison for Ian’s attack.

Has EastEnders revealed she is now dead? Or could that be someone else’s body?

