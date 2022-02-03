Ex-EastEnders star Sid Owen reveals newborn daughter’s adorable name in first snaps

Sid Owen has shared a first glimpse of his adorable newborn daughter after she arrived four weeks early.

The former EastEnders star, 50, welcomed his first child with fiancée Victoria Shores last month.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (February 2), Sid proudly showed off his baby girl for the first time and revealed her sweet name.

Sid Owen reveals baby daughter’s name

The actor shared two photos of his adorable daughter.

The first showed the newborn sweetly smiling as she lay underneath a pink striped blanket.

Revealing his daughter’s name, Sid wrote: “Skye. My love.”

Meanwhile, the former soap star also shared an up close shot of baby Skye.

“Night from Skye,” he added, alongside the sleeping snap.

Fans rushed to comment on the photos, with many gushing over Skye’s adorable name.

Sid Owen shared his baby daughter’s name alongside an adorable photo (Credit: Instagram Story/sidowen)

One said: “A beautiful name… so thrilled for you. What a beautiful next chapter for your life. Love her name.”

A second gushed: “Beautiful baby with a beautiful name. Welcome to the world Skye.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Cuteness overload.”

A fourth added: “Congratulations to you both she’s a beauty.”

Another commented: “The most perfect baby girl.”

Sid previously announced Skye’s birth with a post on Instagram last month.

Victoria experienced a traumatic birth after Skye arrived four weeks early (Credit: ITV)

Sid announces Skye’s birth

The actor, who played Ricky Butcher in the BBC soap, shared a photo of himself kissing Victoria in hospital scrubs.

He captioned the photo: “Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.”

In a recent interview, Sid opened up on Victoria’s terrifying labour after she developed the life-threatening condition placenta previa.

He told The Sun: “I couldn’t cope with losing Vic, I was more concerned about her. I’m still trying to process the trauma of it.

“It was the toughest moment I have ever experienced.”

During the ordeal, Victoria lost two pints of blood and needed a transfusion whilst delivering Skye by emergency C-section.

