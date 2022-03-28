EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 4-8

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Linda‘s return in time for Tina’s funeral forces Mick to make a huge decision.

Meanwhile, Sharon tries to talk some sense into Linda, but when she begins drinking again it’s clear it’s not going to end well for her.

Also, Jean is off the rails and meddling in other people’s business. Can anyone help her?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

1. Linda returns

As the Carters prepare for Tina’s funeral Mick is stunned when Linda turns up.

An argument quickly breaks out and Nancy also gives her mum the cold shoulder.

2. Emotions run high at Tina’s funeral

Shirley gives an emotional eulogy, but the tensions between the family are running high.

Meanwhile, Linda is soon distracted when she spots and recognises Janine as the woman who told her to divorce Mick.

When Mick gives his eulogy, he breaks down.

However, Linda fails to support him and it’s Janine who rushes to his aid.

3. Drunk Linda causes a scene

Sharon stops Linda going to The Vic and takes her back to her place.

Sharon insists Linda needs to come up with a game plan to fight Janine, but Linda isn’t interested.

Linda storms over to The Vic and lets rip at everyone.

She confronts Janine for telling her to divorce Mick, but whose side will Mick take?

4. Mick and Janine get together

After the events of the day, Mick thanks Janine for all her support.

The pair share a kiss.

However, Mick stops and tells her he needs to finalise his divorce.

He assures her he wants to be with her properly, but will Janine wait?

5. Frankie catches Janine and Mick

Janine and Mick are about to kiss in the pub when they’re caught in the act.

Frankie walks in on them and flustered Mick tries to hide what was going on.

6. Mick and Janine break up

Sonia is shocked to hear about Mick and Janine and warns Janine that Mick and Linda are made for each other.

Worried Janine ends things with Mick after Sonia’s advice.

7. Linda lays into Frankie

Hungover Linda arrives at The Vic to talk to Mick.

However when she finds he’s not there she heads behind the bar and pours herself a drink.

Frankie tries to stop her, but the situation gets out of hand and Linda shares some harsh words with Frankie.

Mick overhears the commotion and snaps at Linda telling her enough is enough.

8. Mick and Janine back on

Mick tells Janine he and Linda are definitely over and kisses her in public. Sharon sees them together.

Janine insists Mick has to tell Linda they are together face to face.

Mick breaks the news to Linda that he and Janine are an item, but how will she react?

9. Zack supports Nancy

Nancy is devastated by Linda’s actions and Zack misses his cookery competition to support her.

Nancy feels awful when she realises what he’s sacrificed for her and has a proposition for Zack to make it up to him. Will he accept?

10. Rocky and Kathy locked in

Jean engineers it so Harvey and Rocky are locked in the car lot together and can talk about their relationship.

The pair share a drink and are beginning to reconcile before Harvey lets them out.

When Rocky makes a joke, furious Kathy thinks he planned the whole thing.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

11. Jean off the rails

Harvey insists Jean tell Kathy the truth about what really happened.

However her rude attitude only serves to make Kathy more angry.

Jean comes clean to Rocky who forgives her.

But she mistakes his friendliness as flirting and follows him into the toilets…

Rocky is embarrassed and tells Stacey what happened.

She vows to help her mum, but can anyone get through to Jean?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.