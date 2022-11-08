EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Nov 14-18

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Jack lashes out when things with Amy get seriously bad.

Can he put it right before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Whitney is looking for love – but is it in the right place?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Amy is struggling

Jack organises a belated birthday meal for Amy after she refuses to leave her room on the actual day.

Meanwhile, Amy is struggling with the rumours swirling around about her and rushes away from Denzel when he tries to help.

Elsewhere, Sam tries to blag herself an invite to the meal after letting Ricky down again.

Denise tells her she’s not welcome so Sam comes up with another plan…

Sam later turns up at the Brannings’ to sweet talk them, but finds Amy alone.

Sam is shocked by what she sees.

Amy invites Sam to the dinner to stop her telling Jack what she knows.

But Sam feels she must come clean to Jack and accosts him in the toilets to tell him. Unfortunately, Amy hears everything.

2. Jack hits out

Jack doesn’t take the news about Amy well.

He’s hurt when she tells him to stay out of her life and Denise tells him to try and tackle the situation more calmly.

However, Jack decides Denzel is responsbile for Amy’s behaviour and goes to confront Howie.

Jack demands Denzel stays away from Amy and things get heated.

Kim and Denise arrive just as Jack punches Howie.

Denise tries to calm Jack down but he lashes out and makes it clear to Denise Amy is his daughter, not hers.

3. Patrick gets through to Denzel

Denzel is worried about everything going on with Amy and doesn’t know what to do.

Patrick gets him to open up and Howie is grateful, but wishes he could get through to his son.

4. Alfie in armed robbery horror

Alfie and the boys guess the code to Phil’s safe and find £30k inside.

Sam finds them and tells them to put the cash straight back.

Later, a masked gunman jumps into Alfie’s cab and forces Alfie to be his getaway driver.

But when Alfie takes a call, the gunman overhears about the money in Phil’s safe.

He demands Alfie take him to Phil’s place.

At gunpoint, Alfie has no choice, but will the robber steal the cash?

5. Zack and Whitney get together?

Zack turns up at Felix and Finlay’s house party with a girl on his arm.

He can’t understand Whitney’s cold reaction to Mandy.

Glammed up Whitney is disappointed as she was hoping to woo Zack herself.

Will Zack realise what’s going on?

6. Zack woos Whit

The next day Whitney puts up a front, but Felix and Finlay can see through it.

They take her to the pub to cheer her up.

Zack arrives and convinces her to have a drink with him and she agrees.

Has he won her over? Are these two the next big thing?

