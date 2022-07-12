EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben punches Kathy as his behaviour gets worse.

Meanwhile Ben guilt over Jags only grows and he confesses the truth to the Panesar family.

But as he continues to make enemies, is he just making things worse for himself?

Ben hits Kathy (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

EastEnders spoilers: Ben punches Kathy

Recently Ben confided in his mum Kathy that he was raped by Lewis, who worked at The Prince Albert.

Ben’s husband Callum thinks he cheated with Lewis and ended their relationship.

When Kathy found out the truth she fired Lewis, but Ben has been struggling.

In next week’s scenes Rocky in her Kathy’s about Ben’s behaviour.

She goes to see her son in the Arches and suggests he speaks to a specialist who can help him.

But they’re soon interrupted by a customer called James, and Ben realises he went to school with him.

As Ben takes James over to the car lot so he can purchase a car, James starts to flirt with Ben leaving him uncomfortable.

Meanwhile Kathy makes a worrying discovery.

Things start to get worse for Kathy as tensions start to grow between Ben and Rocky.

Rocky is fed up with how Ben is treating Kathy and snaps at him, giving him some home truths.

The situation escalates when Ben goes to punch Rocky. Kathy jumps in to protect Rocky and Ben accidentally punches her instead.

Honey worries about Kathy’s lip (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ben makes more enemies

Ben ends up needing to crash on Honey and Jay’s sofa and Honey isn’t happy.

She makes her feelings known to Ben.

Later at the Arches Kheerat is shocked to see Ben, who is meant to be on leave. He tries to offer him some advice, but will Ben take it?

Kheerat ends up bumping into Callum and suggests that he checks in on Ben, worried about him.

Meanwhile Ben is making things worse for himself and is rude to Honey.

In the Albert, Honey questions Kathy about her injured lip. But when Kathy tries to brush it off, honey is suspicious.

Ben spots Honey and Kathy talking and goes to apologise to Honey.

He apologises to Kathy, but when she suggests he gets help, Ben snaps once again.

At her wits’ end, Kathy makes the painful decision not to talk to her son until he gets help.

The guilt of Jags gets to Ben (Credit: BBC)

Ben takes drugs

With Phil busy, Ben has no one to talk to. But he soon runs into James again.

When James asks Ben for a drink, he agrees to go.

Later he takes him to the Arches where they begin to kiss.

As Rocky comforts Kathy, Ben takes up James’ offer and takes drugs.

Ben makes a confession (Credit: BBC)

Ben tells the Panesar family the truth about Jags

The next day Ben wakes up in the Arches. When Kheerat enters he tries to cover up the drugs and dismisses Kheerat’s concerns.

Later Kheerat shares some sentimental words about their friendship, leaving Ben feeling guilty over what he did to Jags.

Ben takes more drugs as the guilt becomes too much. But when Ben bumps into Phil, he becomes concerned about his son’s behaviour.

At Peggy’s Ben causes a scene. Kheerat quickly notices his friend is high and takes him home to be checked over by Ash.

Ben refuses their help and as Kheerat tries to stand by his friend, the guilt consumes him and he tells the Panesar family that he stopped Jags protection – and that’s why he was killed.

The Panesars are stunned by Ben’s admission, but how will Kheerat react?

Meanwhile Kathy’s concerns for Ben only grow when Phil reveals he saw that he was high and they learn he was in a fight.

Will Ben get the help he needs?

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in Walford?



EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.