EastEnders SPOILERS: Alfie Moon caught up in kidnap horror?

EastEnders’ Alfie Moon looks set for some drama in his return.

The cheeky chappie has just returned to Walford with actor Shane Richie reprising his role after three years away.

Alfie Moon is back in Walford – but is he set to be killed off? (Credit: BBC)

But now new pictures obtained by The Sun appear to reveal the character being held at gunpoint in a future storyline.

Viewers know Alfie has been determined to win ex-wife Kat Slater back despite her relationship with Phil Mitchell.

He successfully crashed their wedding and kidnapped Kat on a boat, forcing her to miss the ceremony.

However the pair are determined to get each other down the aisle no matter what Alfie does.

And even though Phil seems threatened by Alfie’s return, would he really go so far to deal with him?

Filming pictures show Alfie being held at gunpoint in intense scenes.

EastEnders: Is Alfie Moon dying?

One of his captors is masked up and holding a gun – putting Alfie’s life in serious peril.

He is ordered into a car in the pictures and it’s clear things are not going well for the former landlord.

Has Phil decided to do away with Alfie?

Or is it something to do with the secret he has been hiding since returning to Walford?

Fans will have noticed Alfie making a mysterious phone call shortly after returning to the Square.

And there was the mystery person with him when his son Tommy video called him earlier this year.

If actor Shane was to leave Walford soon, he wouldn’t be the first big return to quit shortly after arriving.

EastEnders fans are in shock as Charlie Brooks has confirmed she’s leaving the soap 18 months into her comeback.

The actress has played villain Janine Butcher on and off since 1999.

She returned last year in a big money deal that delighted fans who had long campaigned for the star’s return.

But it can now be revealed that she will soon leave following fellow big name Danny Dyer out of Albert Square.

She will film her explosive exit this year.

Charlie’s final scenes are expected to air over the New Year period.

Janine Butcher actress Charlie Brooks is leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who else is leaving the soap?

Charlie told The Sun on Sunday: “I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

“I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake.”

Bosses are said to have pulled out all the stops to make sure Janine’s exit is explosive.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

They are also bringing back Janine’s brother Ricky for the plot.

Actor Sid Owen will reprise his role temporarily after last being seen in Walford ten years ago.

A source teased: “Bosses are staying tight-lipped about her dramatic exit, but massive stories are planned for the rest of the year and for 2023.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.