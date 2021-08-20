EastEnders has released a first look at Janine Butcher‘s arrival as actress Charlie Brooks returns to the soap after seven years away.

In a new teaser, it shows what’s to come in EastEnders this autumn.

With Kim Fox narrating, she says “I’m telling you this Square is where we all belong.”

As Honey goes to step into the road, Isaac pulls her back, but Janine Butcher can be seen driving the car.

Janine in back, but what brings her to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Later Sharon is looking at a stall on the market when she spots Janine knocking on the door of 31 Albert Square.

As the door opens, Janine’s scowl turns into a devious smile. What brings her back to Walford?

EastEnders: Janine Butcher return

It was revealed earlier this year that Janine would be returning. The character was last seen in 2014 leaving to go to Paris.

Executive producer Jon Sen spoke about Janine’s return, saying: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.”

Janine’s return has been confirmed, but what will her storyline be? (Credit: BBC)

Teasing a notable plot for Janine, he continued: “We have lots of drama in store for Janine. In fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”

It has also been reported in The Sun that Janine’s daughter Scarlett Moon will be played by Tabitha Byron.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

