EastEnders fans are in shock as Charlie Brooks has confirmed she’s leaving the soap 18 months into her comeback.

The actress has played villain Janine Butcher on and off since 1999.

Charlie Brooks has quit EastEnders after just 18 months (Credit: BBC)

She returned last year in a big money deal that delighted fans who had long campaigned for the star’s return.

But it can now be revealed that she will soon leave following fellow big name Danny Dyer out of Albert Square.

She will film her explosive exit this year.

Charlie’s final scenes are expected to air over the New Year period.

Charlie told The Sun on Sunday: “I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

“I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake.”

EastEnders icon quits after 18 months

Bosses are said to have pulled out all the stops to make sure Janine’s exit is explosive.

They are also bringing back Janine’s brother Ricky for the plot.

Actor Sid Owen will reprise his role temporarily after last being seen in Walford ten years ago.

A source teased: “Bosses are staying tight-lipped about her dramatic exit, but massive stories are planned for the rest of the year and for 2023.”

While bosses seem excited, fans are completely gutted.

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” said one on DS Forums.

“I was expecting a far longer stint for Janine and I don’t feel as though they’ve done enough with her, although I have enjoyed her storyline with Mick and seeing her behind the bar.”

A second said: “Janine’s return could’ve been so much better.

“I’ve enjoyed the framing Linda stuff but that’s about it. I wish they had brought her back rich, a decent mum, bonded her with her family and everyone she got on with during her last stint like Whitney for example instead of investing so much of her into the Carters, a family she just about crossed paths with when she left.

Janine’s upcoming exit has left EastEnders fans gutted (Credit: BBC)

Soap fans furious as Janine Butcher exits

“Scarlet being sick and Janine wanting something medical off Tommy would’ve made a much better return and actually gave this a purpose.”

A third thundered: “What a waste of a return that fans were waiting and asking for since 2014.”

Another said: “Very disappointed but I am sure she will be back again in the future. I think this return has been poor but I expect her back again.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“They’ve got so much wrong in Janine’s return, and I don’t think Charlie has ever fully found the role again either,” said another.

“She was also so regressed, especially as a mother. I’m sorry at what they ended up doing with the character and how pointless she has felt.

“I am going to just forget this stint happened and wish Charlie the best.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

