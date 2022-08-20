EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals real reason for quitting soap

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis has opened up about her decision to quit the soap.

The actress plays Frankie Lewis in the soap but will bow out later this year after two years in the role.

Rose has opened up about quitting EastEnders (Credit: Splash)

Appearing on Channel 4’s The Last Leg on Friday, August 19, Strictly winner Rose revealed the truth behind her decision.

She admitted to host Adam Hills: “I really did enjoy my time on EastEnders but I feel like I’ve got more free time.”

Rose previously told how she was proud to have played the first deaf regular on EastEnders.

She said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

She added: “I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline.

“I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

Rose has played Frankie in EastEnders for two years (Credit: BBC)

The actress first appeared in the soap back in May 2020 and Frankie soon figured out that Mick was her father.

However she was horrified when she realised her mother Katy Lewis had abused Mick when he was just 12.

Katy was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Frankie now lives in The Queen Vic with her dad.

The actress took a break from the soap last year to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

She was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and they went on to win the series.

Recently she announced she’s partnered with Barbie to launch a doll with a hearing aid.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

