EastEnders: Rose Ayling-Ellis quits soap after two years playing Frankie

EastEnders star Rose-Ayling Ellis is leaving the role of Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap.

Frankie was first introduced back in May 2020 and it was later revealed she is the daughter of Mick Carter.

However actress Rose has announced that she will be leaving the show after two years.

Rose joined EastEnders in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Rose Ayling-Ellis quits soap after two years

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

Rose also revealed she’s excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit plot saying it will ‘hit home for lots of people.’

Danny Dyer, who plays Frankie’s dad Mick, is also leaving the soap. Could they potentially leave together?

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Rose on Strictly

The actress first appeared in EastEnders back in May 2020 and Frankie soon figured out that Mick was her father.

However she was horrified when she realised her mother Katy Lewis had abused Mick when he was just 12.

Katy was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Frankie now lives in The Queen Vic with her dad.

The actress took a break from the soap last year to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

She was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and they went on to win the series.

Recently she announced she’s partnered with Barbie to launch a doll with a hearing aid.

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?



EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will you miss Frankie in EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.