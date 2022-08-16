Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles at BAFTAs and posing with Barbie doll
Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by celebrities as she announces ‘amazing’ news: ‘Dreams do come true!’

What an incredible campaign!

By Rebecca Carter

Rose Ayling-Ellis has said “dreams do come true” on Instagram as she shared amazing news with fans.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner announced she’s partnered with Barbie to launch a doll with a hearing aid.

Rose, who has been deaf since birth, features in the new Rose, Barbie and Friends campaign.

Rose Ayling-Ellis holding a Barbie doll in promo picture
Actress Rose has partnered with Barbie to launch the doll (Credit: Mattel UK)

Rose Ayling-Ellis on Instagram

The incredible campaign features a cast of diverse models, who reflect the new collection of dolls.

The collection includes the first Ken doll with vitiligo as well as a Barbie doll with a prosthetic limb.

It also includes a doll with a wheelchair.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, Rose gushed: “When @barbie told me they were bringing out a doll with a hearing aid, I was so excited.

Rose Ayling-Ellis poses with models for Barbie doll collection
The incredible campaign features a cast of diverse models (Credit: Mattel UK)

Barbie 2022 collection

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me – now deaf children don’t have to!

“To celebrate this moment of representation, I took part in a photoshoot along with models that also have some of the differences you now see in the Barbie line.”

Rose added: “I’m so happy that children can see even more inclusion in toys now.

“The Barbie with a hearing aid, Ken doll with vitiligo, Barbie with a prosthetic limb and Barbie in a wheelchair are available from today all over the UK.

Rose Ayling-Ellis holding a Barbie doll in promo picture
Rose said she’s “so happy” that children “can see even more inclusion in toys now” (Credit: Mattel UK)

What else did Rose say?

“I LOVE that @mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Rose told her followers that “dreams do come true”.

In a statement, Rose also said: “It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”

Model poses with Barbie doll in wheelchair
Barbie in a wheelchair is now available to buy (Credit: Mattel UK)

Mattel consulted with experts in their field on the new dolls to portray the hearing aids.

Leading educational audiologist and hard of hearing advocate Dr. Jen Richardson said: “I’m honoured to have worked with Mattel to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

“I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

On her Instagram, many of Rose’s celebrity pals gushed over the collection.

Model beams with Ken Doll who has vitiligo
The collection features a Ken doll with vitiligo (Credit: Mattel UK)

Strictly pro dancer Dianne Buswell said: “This is epic so so amazing.”

Her EastEnders co-star Danny Dyer gushed: “This makes me so happy Rose.”

Her fellow Strictly dancer Dan Walker added: “GAME CHANGER.”

AJ Odudu wrote: “This is truly AMAZING!”

Meanwhile, Katie Piper said: “This is brilliant. I’m going to buy all of them.”

Barbie Fashionistas line

On the Barbie collection, Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, Inc. said: “The Barbie brand wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them.

Read more: Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis wows fans with her appearance as she attends Wimbledon

“It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don’t resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.”

The 2022 Barbie Fashionistas line is available in the UK from today from retailers nationwide including Smyths with RRP at £13.99 each.

