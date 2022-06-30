Strictly 2021 winner Rose Ayling-Ellis wowed fans with her appearance yesterday as she attended Wimbledon with her mum.

Rose was invited by Wimbledon to sit in the Royal box and enjoy afternoon tea ahead of yesterday’s matches.

On Instagram, she expressed feeling “very privileged” to be given this opportunity.

She said: “Best day ever! Feeling very privileged to watch #wimbledon in the royal box with my mum. Thank you @wimbledon for the invite.”

On Instagram, Rose posed in the royal box with the centre court visible behind her.

She was wearing a Rixo high necked floral dress and a white tortoise shell buttoned blazer. Meanwhile, she paired the outfit with cream bow heels from LK Bennett and a Russell and Bromley cream clutch.

Fans commented below the post showing their love for Rose’s Wimbledon look.

One user commented: “Such a beautiful lady and her beautiful mum, glad you’ve had a nice day, you deserve it”, followed by heart emojis.

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis attended Wimbledon this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Rose Ayling-Ellis at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, another fan said: “You both looked beautiful. What a special experience to share with your mum.”

After that, a third commented: “The outfit is gorgeous!”

In addition, Strictly Come Dancing pro Jowita Przystal commented four heart eye emojis under Rose’s post.

Elsewhere, yesterday marked day four of Wimbledon. In the men’s singles, Andy Murray was beaten by American tennis player John Isner.

Meanwhile, on Rose’s Instagram story, she shared a reaction photo of herself watching the stressful game.

She captioned it: “Yep my reaction to Andy Murray and John Isner’s stressful game”, followed by laughing emojis.

Rose reacting to Andy Murray’s stressful match (Credit: Instagram story)

In addition, she also shared a photo of her royal box Wimbledon ticket embossed with her name on it.

Rose’s royal box Wimbledon ticket (Credit: Instagram story)

Rose and Giovanni

In 2021, Rose became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, after coupling up with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice, they went on to win the show.

Rose and Giovanni went on to win Strictly in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One of their memorable performances, dancing their couple’s choice to Symphony by Clean bandit, won the pair a BAFTA.

Within this performance, the music cut out half way through to show support to the deaf community.

In addition, Rose had become the first ever deaf Strictly contestant.

