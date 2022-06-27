Holly Willoughby in blue dress on This Morning today and Phillip Schofield smiling at event
Holly Willoughby stuns in pink dress today as she attends Wimbledon with Phillip Schofield

The This Morning duo were all smiles at the tournament

By Rebecca Carter

Holly Willoughby has wowed in a pink dress at Wimbledon today as she attended with Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning duo were at the first day of the tennis tournament on Monday following their hosting stint on the daytime show.

Holly looked stunning in a white and pink, sleeveless dress which featured a cinched waist, zip and a collared neckline.

Holly Willoughby in pink dress at Wimbledon with Phillip Schofield
This Morning duo Holly and Phil attended Wimbledon in style (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly Willoughby dress today

The star paired the look with sunglasses, a brown bag and nude heels.

She had her signature blonde locks styled in loose waves to complete the summery look.

Meanwhile, her co-star and close friend Phil looked very dapper in a navy blue blazer jacket and black trousers.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
Earlier today, Phil and Holly hosted This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil also wore sunglasses and completed his look with black suede shoes.

He shared a photo of himself and Holly at the event on Monday afternoon.

The picture showed the pair smiling in front of a Champagne Lanson display.

The pair were seen holding a glass of champers.

After that, Phil posted another snap showing his glass of champagne and a bowl of strawberries.

Phillip Schofield shares photo of drink and food at Wimbleton
Phil showed off his champers and strawberries at the event (Credit: Instagram Stories)

A Wimbledon booklet was also included in the picture.

He said: “How very civilised.”

Holly and Phil are among a lot of famous faces at Wimbledon today.

Their This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes also attended and she looked gorgeous in a sleek, black dress.

She attended with her husband Marvin Humes.

Rochelle Humes poses in black dress at Wimbledon
Rochelle attended the tournament in a black dress (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden was in attendance alongside her eldest daughter Lexi.

Amanda stunned in a white shirt dress while Lexi, 16, looked very grown up in a sage green blazer and matching trousers.

On Instagram, Amanda gushed over Lexi as she said: “My baby all grown up.”

