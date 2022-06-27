Holly Willoughby has wowed in a pink dress at Wimbledon today as she attended with Phillip Schofield.

The This Morning duo were at the first day of the tennis tournament on Monday following their hosting stint on the daytime show.

Holly looked stunning in a white and pink, sleeveless dress which featured a cinched waist, zip and a collared neckline.

This Morning duo Holly and Phil attended Wimbledon in style (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly Willoughby dress today

The star paired the look with sunglasses, a brown bag and nude heels.

She had her signature blonde locks styled in loose waves to complete the summery look.

Meanwhile, her co-star and close friend Phil looked very dapper in a navy blue blazer jacket and black trousers.

Earlier today, Phil and Holly hosted This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phil also wore sunglasses and completed his look with black suede shoes.

He shared a photo of himself and Holly at the event on Monday afternoon.

The picture showed the pair smiling in front of a Champagne Lanson display.

The pair were seen holding a glass of champers.

After that, Phil posted another snap showing his glass of champagne and a bowl of strawberries.

Phil showed off his champers and strawberries at the event (Credit: Instagram Stories)

A Wimbledon booklet was also included in the picture.

He said: “How very civilised.”

Holly and Phil are among a lot of famous faces at Wimbledon today.

Their This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes also attended and she looked gorgeous in a sleek, black dress.

She attended with her husband Marvin Humes.

Rochelle attended the tournament in a black dress (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden was in attendance alongside her eldest daughter Lexi.

Amanda stunned in a white shirt dress while Lexi, 16, looked very grown up in a sage green blazer and matching trousers.

On Instagram, Amanda gushed over Lexi as she said: “My baby all grown up.”

