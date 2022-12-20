EastEnders OPINION: Alfie’s not romantic – he needs to learn no means no!

EastEnders has made a big mistake with Alfie Moon’s desperate efforts to get back together with Kat Slater.

The story is boring and not in keeping with what happened the last time Alfie was in Walford.

And more important than that, it’s sending out a dangerously creepy message – that no doesn’t really mean no.

When Alfie returned to EastEnders earlier this year, it was as the ‘cheeky chappy’ of old. The hilarious scamp who breaks the code to Phil’s safe, sells dodgy toasters on the market, and is so blindingly in love with his ex-wife that he’ll go to any lengths to get her back.

It’s romantic, right?

Wrong.

Kat has told Alfie over and over again that she’s not interested (Credit: BBC)

Creepy and controlling

Alfie’s controlling and creepy and EastEnders making out this tale is a love story is plain weird.

Let’s have a look at the evidence.

First, Alfie showed up on Kat’s wedding day and made the whole thing about him. Again. If he’d not interfered, she and Phil would be married by now.

Secondly, he told her straight out that he was going to get her back, and when she said no, he ignored her.

Thirdly, he’s used his relationship with Kat’s sons – who, by the way, Alfie’s not bothered about for years – to get closer to her.

This is all pretty grim.

Alfie showed up on Kat and Phil’s wedding day (Credit: BBC)

Leave Kat alone!

But this latest attempt to get on Kat’s good side is the worst yet.

Alfie organised the Walford pantomime, which he said was to raise funds for Tommy’s school, but which quickly became about him getting to snog Kat.

Kat who’d told him she didn’t want him.

When Honey was the best actress for the role of Snow White, Alfie was rude and unpleasant to her. In fact, he was downright vicious.

And when Honey refused to stand aside, Freddie Slater gave her laxatives and made her so poorly she couldn’t perform.

That’s not romantic – it’s assault.

Alfie basically did the pantomine to impress Kat (Credit: BBC)

What happened to consent?

With Kat finally where Alfie wanted her – in the role of Snow White – and after a few sleazy comments about her boobs, she once more told Alfie she was not kissing him.

But Alfie tried to snog her anyway.

And then – worst of all – after a schmaltzy speech about princes and princesses and true love, Alfie went in for the kiss again and this time Kat gave in and kissed him back.

Seriously, EastEnders – what message is this sending out? That if a woman says no, the best way to react is to hound her until she stops turning you down?

Alfie was a great character once, but he doesn’t belong in Albert Square any more.

