EastEnders: Bobby Brazier and Danielle Harold spark romance rumours at NTAs

EastEnders stars Bobby Brazier and Danielle Harold have sparked romance rumours after their appearance at the National Television Awards last night (Thursday, October 13).

Bobby, who plays Freddie Slater, and Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce, were filmed and photographed holding hands at the awards bash, sparking rumours they’re a couple.

Danielle and Bobby were spotted holding hands heading to the NTAs (Credit: Alucard/SplashNews.com)

EastEnders: Bobby Brazier and Danielle Harold spark romance rumours

In a video and pictures obtained by The Sun, Bobby, 19, and Danielle, 30, were spotted holding hands as they headed towards the awards bash.

As reported by The Sun, as onlooker said they saw them holding hands.

They said: “They looked really sweet together and Bobby was clearly taking really good care of Danielle. He was being really protective and held her hand as they walked away.”

“As they got closer they stopped holding hands and moved away from each other.

“It seems there could be something between them but they tried to play it down.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Bobby and Danielle’s reps for comment.

Lola will be diagnosed with a brain tumour later this year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola’s brain tumour storyline

Earlier this year it was rumoured that Danielle’s character Lola would be diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Recently EastEnders confirmed the storyline.

They have been working with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure sensitivity and accuracy as Lola faces her new reality.

Speaking about the storyline, Danielle said: “It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts.”

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story. It’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me. I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

