EastEnders confirms Lola Pearce is set for heartbreaking brain tumour storyline

EastEnders has confirmed Lola Pearce will be diagnosed with a brain tumour this autumn.

The storyline has been heavily rumoured, but now the BBC soap has finally revealed Lola’s fate.

They have been working with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure sensitivity and accuracy as Lola faces her new reality.

Lola Pearce to be diagnosed with a brain tumour in EastEnders

Danielle Harold, who plays Lola, has spoken out on the storyline.

“It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts,” she said.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story. It’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

“They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me. I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders added: “It was vital for us to work alongside Macmillan and Brain Tumour Research to take on, and accurately present, such a profound and emotional storyline for Lola, one that many viewers may relate to.

“Danielle [Harold] has thoughtfully relayed the realities of being diagnosed with a brain tumour with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and accurately as possible.”

Charities offer help and advice

Meanwhile Sue Castle-Smith, Head of PR and Communications for the charity Brain Tumour Research said they are “grateful” to EastEnders.

“We are extremely grateful to EastEnders for helping to raise awareness of brain tumours,” she explained.

“Sadly, Lola’s story is all too familiar to thousands of families.

“Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Dany Bell, said: “Storylines like Lola’s play a crucial role in raising awareness and can genuinely save viewers’ lives, so we are really pleased to be helping EastEnders ensure a realistic experience is being portrayed on the show.

“The moving storyline will show how suddenly a diagnosis can impact every aspect of a person’s life and how challenging it can truly be.

“We know that what Lola and her fictional family are going through on EastEnders is a daily reality for many people around the UK right now. Macmillan is here to offer advice and support to anyone who needs it.

“Anyone watching with concerns about any potential signs or symptoms of cancer must also speak to their GP as soon as possible.”

Does Lola die in EastEnders?

The soap has not confirmed whether Lola will die following her diagnosis. They have said we will see how Lola and her family and friends come to terms with life with a brain tumour.

It comes as it looks like Jay and Lola are on track to reunite.

However, at the British Soap Awards in June, Danielle confirmed she is departing the soap.

“EastEnders has been such a big part of my life, but I can’t wait to start something new,” she told the Daily Star.

“I want to work on other things and play other characters.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see what’s possible. I’d love to do a drama — something with a beginning, middle and an end to the story.

“I want to do something completely different to soaps. I’d love to get back to doing some films as well.”

So it seems Lola’s EastEnders story will end in tragedy.

