EastEnders spoilers: ‘Controversial’ death exit for Lola Pearce revealed?

In latest EastEnders spoilers, details about how Lola Pearce will be killed off from the soap have been reported.

Lola, played by Danielle Harold, will exit Walford later this year, according to EastEnders spoilers from The Sun.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims Lola’s departure will mirror the real-life death of The Wanted pop star Tom Parker.

And that’s because Lola is set to be diagnosed with a brain tumour for the storyline, tipped to leave fans “in bits”.

EastEnders spoilers from a tabloid have revealed how Lola will leave the soap (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

EastEnders spoilers: What will happen to Lola?

The news outlet’s report claims producers have discussed Tom’s sad passing earlier this year aged just 33 in relation to the proposed soap plot.

It is believed Lola will find love with Jay Brown once again before becoming unwell.

And he will nurse her until the character’s sad end, with scenes due later in 2022.

Furthermore, scriptwriters are said to have worked alongside a brain tumour charity for the devastating storyline.

Danielle returned to the soap in 2019 (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

‘Lola’s exit will have diehard fans in bits’

According to The Sun, a soap insider said: “EastEnders are desperate to make headlines and drive viewing figures with explosive plotlines, and Lola’s exit will have diehard fans in bits. It will be a compulsive watch.

It will be a compulsive watch.

“But eyebrows will be raised at the internal discussions over Tom Parker’s untimely death.

“Some people were left uncomfortable that the inspiration for boosting viewing figures came from such a real-life tragedy.”

Report claims bosses have ‘drawn inspiration’ from late pop star Tom Parker’s health battle (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

The tabloid added that EastEnders chose not to comment.

But they also quoted a source as saying executive producer Chris Clenshaw is ‘handling the storyline with care’.

The unnamed insider also insisted it would be treated in “the most sensitive and accurate way possible”.

Danielle, 30, first appeared as Lola in 2011, becoming a show regular until 2015.

She returned to the soap in April 2019.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

