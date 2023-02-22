EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy shuts down ‘diet’ claims about her and co-star Letitia Dean

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has shut down “diet” claims about her and her co-star, Letitia Dean.

Natalie dispelled the rumours with an Instagram video this week (Tuesday, February 21).

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shuts down “diet” claims

Natalie took to Instagram earlier today to shut down some claims about herself and her co-star, Letitia.

However, Natalie’s shutting down of the rumours came in the comment section of an unrelated video.

The video in question saw Natalie explaining to her 230k followers that she hasn’t had a shower since Saturday.

“I’m the worst mum for saying ‘you’ve got to have a shower, Eliza’ [her daughter],” she said.

She then went on to list some of the reasons why she hasn’t had a shower.

However, one of her followers took the opportunity to ask Natalie about something else in the comment section of the post.

“Nat I’ve just messaged you about an article I read on diet pills Letitia Dean has apparently brought out which has fuelled her own AND YOUR weight!” the fan commented.

“It isn’t true,” Natalie replied.

EastEnders fans have been going wild recently over Sharon’s weight loss – Sharon, of course, being Letitia Dean’s iconic characater.

Natalie spoke of her regret (Credit: Channel 4)

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy on weight loss DVD regret

Natalie’s denial of the claims comes not long after she spoke of her weight loss DVD regret.

Back in November 2007, Natalie released a workout DVD titled Then and Now.

She claims she was offered £100k to take part in the production.

“I was very overweight, and they approached me and said, ‘Listen, we’re going to give you a hundred grand, we’re going to get you really fit and you’re going to lose four stone’,” she said.

However, losing so much weight in a short amount of time took a toll on her physical and mental health.

“As soon as that DVD came out, I ate for England. I put it all back on again in eight weeks,” she said.

Natalie raised the moods of her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie’s positive messages

Earlier this year, Natalie had her fans in a frenzy over her positive messages on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram back in January, Natalie urged her followers to find something good in the day.

Fans were so revved up by her pep talk that some even called for her to become prime minister.

“I know it’s miserable, and I know it’s dark and I know it’s raining again, but do you know what? I’m going for a walk with my friend this morning, which is going to make me feel very, very good,” Natalie said in the video.

“I’ve put some washing on so the washing baskets are empty and that also makes me feel good,” she continued.

She then said she knows it’s a miserable time of year, but everyone needs to “do something that makes you happy today.”

“Thank you for that positivity. I was feeling low and you have perked me up a bit,” one fan said.

“Natalie Cassidy for PM,” another wrote.

