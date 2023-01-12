EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has delighted fans with a positivity message on her social media.

As January drags on and is cold, wet and windy, the Sonia Fowler actress took to Instagram to encourage her followers to find something good in the day.

And fans were so revved up by her pep talk, some even declared she needs to become prime minister.

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shares positive message

Speaking to her 197k followers, Natalie told them: “I know it’s miserable, and I know it’s dark and I know it’s raining again, but do you know what? I’m going for a walk with my friend this morning, which is going to make me feel very, very good.

“I’ve put some washing on so the washing baskets are empty and that also makes me feel good.”

She continued to say she knows it’s a miserable time of year, but everyone needs to “do something that makes you happy today.”

Nat then said: “I just saw a squirrel outside in the pouring rain, he was running along the fence, he stopped, had a little look up, said ‘good morning’ and ran off. I thought: ‘if that squirrel can be happy in that weather all day, so can I’.”

Fans react

Natalie’s followers loved her message.

“Love this put a huge smile on my face, thank you for this,” shared one.

“Thank you for that positivity. I was feeling low and you have perked me up a bit,” said another.

A third added: “You’re so lovely. I call this ‘finding joy in the gloom’.”

“I needed to hear this today thank you,” said someone else.

“Natalie Cassidy is my life guru!” cried one more.

And two people even said: “Natalie Cassidy for PM.”

Natalie Cassidy in EastEnders

Nat’s character Sonia had a difficult end to 2022 when she discovered Dot Branning had died.

After organising the funeral and giving a moving speech, Sonia was stunned to discover she had inherited Dot’s house.

She also shared a night of passion with Dot’s long-lost great nephew, Reiss.

But we haven’t seen him since.

Will Reiss come back to EastEnders and give Sonia some much-needed happiness at last?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

