EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has made a promise to late co-star June Brown following her death.

The Albert Square legend, who made her final appearance on the BBC One soap alongside Natalie, passed away earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (April 11), Natalie shared a throwback photo of herself and June in character.

Natalie Cassidy shared one of her many moments with June Brown on EastEnders (Credit: Instagram Story/natcass1)

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy makes a ‘promise’ to June Brown

The touching moment saw Sonia Fowler hugging Dot Cotton during one of their many scenes together.

Natalie went on to share a heartfelt quote, which read: “Each line is like a song dear. Take your time, don’t rush.

“Think of the ups and down of each sentence.”

I will be doing this a lot more June.

Alongside the quote, the actress added: “I will be doing this a lot more June. Promise.”

Natalie was an important piece of Dot’s final storyline on the soap, after Sonia convinced her to go to Ireland to see her grandson Charlie.

Dot decided to go, leaving Sonia a tape recording to say she had gone to Ireland.

Natalie and June worked alongside each other for years (Credit: BBC)

She told her: “I shall miss you and I shall always love you, as I know you love me. So goodbye my dearest girl. Your loving grandma, Dot.”

June’s final scene in the soap aired on January 21 2020.

Meanwhile, it comes after EastEnders confirmed the news of June’s sad death.

“A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory,” they told fans.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

The 95-year-old passed away on April 3 in her home in Surrey.

Natalie took to social media to share her condolences following June’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie’s touching tribute to late co-star

Following her death, Natalie took to social media to share her condolences to her on-screen step-grandmother.

She posted: “I can’t believe I can’t find a nice photo of us.

“But all my memories are with me and I feel so proud to have not only worked with June, but to have called her my friend. End of an era.”

June first appeared in the soap back in 1985, while Natalie joined as Sonia in 1993.

