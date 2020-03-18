Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield announces birth of first child

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield has given birth to her first child.

The 26-year-old actress, who played Lucy Beale from October 2004 until August 2010, welcomed her baby boy into the world on Monday (March 16) after going over her due date.

Melissa announced the happy news on her Instagram account along with a photo of her cradling the newborn in her arms.

She also posted a picture of her fiancé Robert Brendan holding his newborn son.

She wrote: "River Jefferson Carter-Robinson. 16.03.2020.

"What a perfect little human we appear to have made. We could not be more obsessed with you."

It was revealed last September that Melissa was expecting a baby with her fiancé Robert and she has documented her pregnancy on her Instagram account.

She shared photos of her expanding bump, cellulite, "hairy belly" and stretch marks with her followers.

Melissa and 37-year-old Robert met and fell in love in 2017 while performing in a production of Beauty and the Beast together.

Melissa played Lucy Beale in EastEnders from 2004 until 2010 (Credit: BBC)

They got engaged in July 2019 and recently bought a house together.

Melissa joined EastEnders when she was 11 years old and was the third actress to play Ian Beale's daughter Lucy.

In May 2010, she was axed from the part by bosses on the BBC One soap after reportedly ignoring warnings about her "unruly" behaviour.

The character was next played by Hetti Bywater, who took over the role in 2012.

Lucy was killed off in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

In 2014, Lucy was killed off in a huge 'whodunnit' storyline, which left viewers wondering who killed her for 10 months.

During the EastEnders 30th anniversary live week, Hetti returned to the role as flashbacks revealed that Lucy was killed by her little brother Bobby Beale, who was just 10 when he commited the murder.

Lucy has been mentioned plenty of times since Bobby was released from prison and her twin brother Peter returned to Walford.

