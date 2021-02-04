EastEnders star Max Bowden has revealed the heartbreaking final message he sent to his manager after his death from coronavirus.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Ben Mitchell, took to Instagram to share the devastating news his friend had died.

Celebrity agent Terry Mills had been placed in a medically induced coma last month after contracting COVID.

EastEnders Max Bowden has revealed his manager has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did EastEnders star Max Bowden say?

Terry, 38, was on a work trip to Mexico when he tested positive for the virus.

Confirming the news of his death, Max shared a series of snaps of the two together.

The last messages we sent each other before you fell ill, were that we loved each other

He penned: “I will love you until my last breath – you took me in when no one else would have me.

“You looked after me, and protected me when I was at my lowest. You nurtured me and helped me see light and you sprayed my feet when they were stinking out the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Bowden (@bowden5)

“All you did was care about the people you loved. When things got bad, we’d cuddle each other on that sofa in Marylebone like two toddlers, and tell each other we’ve got this. You battled everything, daily, and won.”

In addition, Max said: “And this time this [bleep] of a virus got you. But you still fought. I don’t know a life without you. I don’t want a life without you. But I know you’ll be with me.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Kush and Whitney kiss!

“You made my family feel like they were the only people in the world. I will never forget when you ran down the red carpet at the NTA’s to make my Nan feel like a queen.

“The last messages we sent each other before you fell ill, were that we loved each other. And I always will Tel. Thank you for every thing you gave me. My life will never be the same. Sleep well, my wonderful friend.”

The EastEnders star shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Max’s friends say?

Meanwhile, Max’s soap co-stars commented their support.

Louisa Lytton said: “So sorry sending you all my love mate.”

Emma Barton added: “So sorry my darling.”

Jake Woods shared: “So sorry Max.”

Max is best known for playing Ben Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

Max previously pleaded with fans to help Terry during his battle with coronavirus.

The actor shared a GoFundMe page to his Twitter account and wrote: “Please share and donate. Please.”

Read more: EastEnders: Max Branning actor Jake Wood unveils new look after filming final scenes

Meanwhile, Max’s fellow soap stars Natalie Cassidy, Letitia Dean, Lorraine Stanley and Shona McGarty were among those who donated.

At the time, Terry’s friends and family were told they needed to raise £100,000 to pay for his treatment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.