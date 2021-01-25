EastEnders stars have been raising money to help save the life of celebrity agent Terry Mills, who is battling coronavirus in Mexico.

The fundraiser was set up yesterday (Sunday, January 24) by Terry’s friend Sarah via GoFundMe.

On the website it says: “We have put this page together to raise money to pay for hospital treatment for our dearest friend Terry Mills who is fighting for his life.”

Sarah goes on to explain that Terry is fighting for his life in a hospital in Cancun.

Max Bowden has donated to Terry’s treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The agent had been on a business trip in Cancun when he contracted Covid, however it has turned into pneumonia.

His family and friends have been told that if he has any chance of survival, he will have to be induced into a coma and placed on a ventilator for a minimum of 10 days. However they need to raise £100,000 to pay for his treatment.

Stars of the BBC soap and friends of Terry have been donating to try and help raise money for his treatment.

Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, shared the fundraiser to his Twitter account writing: “Please share and donate. Please.”

Please share and donate. Please 😭😭https://t.co/F5TFmSNKOx — Max Bowden (@MaxBowden) January 24, 2021

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, has also shared the fundraiser asking people to donate.

https://t.co/sdMxvDZN3w please help if you can. — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) January 24, 2021

Read more: Coronation Street: Former EastEnders star Glen Wallace teases new role

It also appears EastEnders stars Letitia Dean, Lorraine Stanley and Shona McGarty are among those who have donated.

EastEnders: Natalie Cassidy rages over shoppers leaning over her

Natalie recently raged over people in supermarkets not adhering to social distancing rules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cassidy (@natcass1)

Posting on Instagram, the actress said: “Ready for another day with my girls.

“The data we receive each day from the news is so upsetting. I just wanted to say I’m thinking of everyone who has lost someone and thinking of the people whose loved ones are in hospital.

“I’m thinking of people on their own and the doctors and nurses who are dealing with it each day.”

“It’s very easy to sit and moan about not seeing family or not being able to go to a pub for lunch, not being able to go to your gym or have your nails done.

Natalie plays nurse Sonia in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Danny Dyer: EastEnders star celebrates becoming a grandfather

“But it’s really not that bad. Keep going, remember how lucky we are.

“Oh, and be kind when you’re out shopping and stop rushing because it’s driving me mad being walked into or leaned over every bloody time I go out.

“I’m really not going to take the 87 plums on the shelf, just wait patiently two metres away from me. And others. Cheers.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.