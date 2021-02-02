EastEnders actor Jake Wood, who played badboy Max Branning, has shown off a massive beard.

Jake is set to say goodbye to the soap this month.

But as the countdown begins, away from the camera it seems Jake, 48, has forgotten his razors.

Jake is leaving the soap this month (Credit: BBC)

What is happening to Max Branning in EastEnders?

Jake has filmed his final scenes in the square, but has already embraced the freedom.

In earlier years, Max Branning has always appeared on-screen either clean-shaven (including his head) or lightly-stubbled.

And recently Max has been sporting a short beard on the show.

But now things are completely different, with Jake now displaying a very impressive appendage.

What did Max Branning actor Jake share on Instagram?

Taking to social media site Instagram, Jake shared an image showing off his bushier beard.

Wearing a knitted beanie hat and with the camera pointing upwards placing the beard in front of the shot, fans were treated to what he had grown.

The big, bushy ginger beard was captioned by Jake, saying “#beardwatch”.

It wasn’t long before fans flocked to the site to respond to the new look.

The beard went down well with fans (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react?

One wrote: “Looking good Jake!”

Another joked: “Hello Viking”.

Welcome to the beard club.

A third said: “Welcome to the beard club.”

Finally, a fourth fan asked: “Are you growing your beard for a new part?”

Lacey said farewell (Credit: BBC)

How have Jake’s co-stars reacted to his exit?

Meanwhile, Jake’s EastEnders co-star Lacey Turner has paid tribute to her pal as he prepares to leave the soap.

Lacey has played Max Branning’s on-off lover Stacey for 15 years.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “@MrJakeWood Thank you for some of the best memories over the past 15 years!

“It was an honour to watch the master at work!

“I will miss you my friend. Until I see you again [peace] out.”

