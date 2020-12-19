EastEnders star Lacey Turner has paid tribute to Jake Wood as he made his exit as Max Branning.

The actress posted a touching message on social media to her co-star of 15 years to mark his final day on the EastEnders set.

Jake had played Lacey’s on/off on-screen lover Max for 15 years on the BBC soap.

Lacey Turner paid tribute to Jake Wood as he left the soap (Credit: ITV)

What did Lacey Turner say about Jake’s EastEnders exit?

Lacey posted a montage of pictures of their characters together with the message: “@MrJakeWood Thank you for some of the best memories over the past 15 years!

It was an honour to watch the master at work!

“It was an honour to watch the master at work!

Read more: EastEnders: DI Thompson is still alive after Stuart ‘killed him’, predict fans

“I will miss you my friend. Until I see you again [peace] out.”

Max Branning will soon say goodbye to Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Max notches up 15th conquest

Lacey’s tribute to their characters comes as Max bedded his 15th woman on the Square with Linda Carter his latest conquest.

While Stacey is his most famous ex, there’s also her best friend Ruby Allen and Rainie Cross.

Kush’s mum Carmel Kazemi fell for his charms, as did Fi Browning, Karin Smart and the doomed Lucy Beale.

He even bedded the police officer responsible for investigating Lucy’s murder – Emma Summerhayes.

Vanessa Gold, Gemma Clewes and Becca Swanson were all flings, while his wives Tanya, Kirsty and Rachel round out the number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Wood (@mrjakewood)

Jake Wood says goodbye to soap after 15 years

Jake confirmed he filmed his final scenes on the BBC soap on Friday (December 18).

He shared a video to his Instagram from the set of EastEnders.

In the video he said: “Morning everyone, how are we all? Hope you’re well.”

Max his having an affair with Linda Carter – his 15th conquest (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “A rather wet and grey day, bit of a strange day for me this, it’s my last day on set. Last day filming EastEnders after 15 years of playing Max Branning.

“Yeah I’ll miss the place. It’s the people really for me. I’ve met some amazing people, made some amazing friends and just had an incredible, life-changing experience.

“So yeah, there we go. Thank you to everyone for all your messages of support and love, I’ve really appreciated all of that and yeah, who knows what the future brings.

Read more: EastEnders: Fans have a new theory over Ian Beale’s attack

“But today, we say goodbye to Max Branning. A bit of a sad day, but I just wanted to share this with you.”

He finished saying: “Alright guys take care,” before blowing a kiss into the camera.

Jake captioned the post: “That’s a wrap. After 15 years on Albert Square it’s finally time to say goodbye to Max Branning today. I will miss EastEnders and the people here so much. Thanks to everyone for all your support.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!