EastEnders star Jake Wood has said farewell to his character Max Branning as he filmed his final scenes on the BBC soap today (Friday, December 18).

Jake shared a video to his Instagram from the set of EastEnders.

EastEnders: Jake Wood says goodbye to Max Branning

In the video he said: “Morning everyone, how are we all? Hope you’re well.

A rather wet and grey day, bit of a strange day for me this, it’s my last day on set. Last day filming EastEnders after fifteen years of playing Max Branning.

“Yeah I’ll miss the place. It’s the people really for me. I’ve met some amazing people, made some amazing friends and just had an incredible, life-changing experience.

Jake has played Max for 15 years (Credit: BBC)

“So yeah, there we go. Thank you to everyone for all your messages of support and love, I’ve really appreciated all of that and yeah, who knows what the future brings.

“But today, we say goodbye to Max Branning. A bit of a sad day, but I just wanted to share this with you.”

He finished saying “Alright guys take care” before blowing a kiss into the camera.

Jake captioned the post: “That’s a wrap. After 15 years on Albert Square it’s finally time to say goodbye to Max Branning today. I will miss EastEnders and the people here so much. Thanks to everyone for all your support.”

EastEnders: Max Branning’s exit

It has been kept under wraps what Max Branning’s exit storyline is.

However in recent weeks he has grown close to Linda Carter and the two ended up sharing a kiss more than once.

Max has got close with Linda (Credit: BBC)

He has also gotten into a feud with Ian Beale, who was recently attacked.

Will you be sad to see Max Branning go?

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

