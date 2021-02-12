EastEnders star Laila Morse has revealed why she made the decision to leave the BBC soap.

Laila has played Mo Harris, aka Big Mo, in the show since 2000.

Earlier this month it was reported that the character was being written out of the show.

Laila has played Mo for 20 years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Tina Carter IS still alive after Luisa Bradshaw-White drops hint?

According to Daily Star a source said: “Laila is leaving the show. Her current contract is coming on an end and execs agreed this was a good time to write her out.”

The source added: “It hasn’t been decided how Big Mo will leave. But it is unlikely to be explosive and she definitely won’t die.”

A spokesperson later confirmed Mo would be leaving, however the door would be left open for her return.

But the actress has now spoke about how it was her decision to leave the soap as she plans to move abroad.

EastEnders: Laila explains her decision to leave

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about what was behind her decision to leave, Laila said: “I made the decision a while ago that I wanted to move to Spain so I let the team know my plan.

“They said they would love to have me come back now and again and there was a need for a Big Mo to return which was lovely to hear.

Fans were upset to hear that Big Mo would be leaving (Credit: BBC)

“I mean it was ideal as the opportunity gave me the chance to spend more time in Spain, in the sunshine!”

Laila also explained that Brexit and the current coronavirus pandemic made it tricky for her to move to Spain permanently and put things on hold, but says she is in a fortunate position.

Laila revealed her plans to move to Spain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: EastEnders: Aunt Babe to return as Annette Badland drops hint her character is coming back?

Fans were gutted to hear that Big Mo would be leaving. However Laila has confirmed this isn’t the last viewers will see of her.

She explained it was lovely to see how many people will miss her character, however she will be returning.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!