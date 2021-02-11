EastEnders: Tina Carter IS still alive after Luisa Bradshaw-White drops hint?

EastEnders fans believe Tina Carter is still alive after Luisa Bradshaw-White dropped a hint on her Instagram.

Last year it was believed Luisa’s EastEnders character Tina had been killed by Gray Atkins.

However viewers never saw Tina’s body buried and believe there’s a chance she should of escaped the solicitor.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 10) actress Luisa posted a selfie to her Instagram.

She captioned the photo: “Got dressed. Put makeup on. Went to work. Yippee!”

Her EastEnders co-star Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, commented a red love heart emoji.

However fans believe that Luisa is going to work at BBC soap and that it’s a hint Tina is alive.

One wrote: “Went to work, as in Tina’s alive?”

Is Tina still alive? (Credit: BBC)

A second commented: “Went to work? Is Tina dead or not? I just need to know! Or have you got a new job already?”

A third said: “Please say you’re coming back? Tina didn’t have a big enough storyline yet and she needs an explosive one – which this could be. Especially with Shirley finding out the truth and even Phil for that matter.

Another added: “Come back to EastEnders.”

Whilst Luisa hasn’t revealed if she’s working on something else just yet, she could of meant she was going to a new job.

EastEnders: Did Gray kill Tina?

Last year, Tina moved into Gray’s basement bedroom as she had no where else to live.

However she soon became suspicious of his behaviour and even told Kheerat Panesar she reminded her of her abusive ex-girlfriend Tosh.

Gray killed his wife Chantelle and staged it to look like an accident (Credit: BBC)

In December last year, Tina confronted Gray over the sudden death of his wife Chantelle, who he abused and killed.

After chasing Tina around the house, viewers later saw her led unconscious on the sofa with a huge bruise across her neck.

Later Gray covered Tina’s body with a blanket and later could be seen putting her body in the boot.

Gray seemingly killed Tina and disposed of her body (Credit: BBC)

Gray then told Tina’s family that she went on the run, as the police wanted her for the attack on Ian Beale.

Over the last few weeks, Tina’s sister Shirley and nephew Mick have been trying to track her down, knowing she’s innocent. Will they discover the truth?

