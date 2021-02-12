EastEnders character Babe Smith could be coming back as actress Annette Badland has hinted her alter ego may be returning to Walford.

Babe Smith was last seen in 2017 when she left Albert Square. But it looks like she could be making her way back.

On Twitter, Annette share a video of Babe on EastEnders. A fan responded to the video saying: “What a character Aunt Babe was, hopefully a return is imminent!

Could Aunt Babe be returning to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

“Just as I’m tweeting this, I’m thinking what if Tina has gone to get Aunt Babe’s help?”

💋🐝 Be careful what you wish for. — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) February 10, 2021

Annette responded to this message saying: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Could she be coming back?

EastEnders: What happened to Aunt Babe?

Babe first appeared in January 2014. She is the aunt of Shirley and Tina Carter.

Throughout her time on the soap, Babe caused quite a few issues with fellow Albert Square residents.

It was also revealed she had been involved in selling babies with Heather Trott’s mother Queenie many years before.

Babe made quite a few enemies in Walford. But she left in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

She also had a feud with Abi Branning. When Abi lied about being pregnant to her boyfriend Ben, Babe encouraged her to get pregnant with someone else’s baby.

This led to Abi sleeping with Babe’s great great nephew Lee, who was with Whitney Dean at the time.

When the truth came out, Abi revealed Babe’s part in her plan, leaving her family furious.

In 2017, she left Albert Square after being thrown out of the pub by her family. She put a curse on them before her departure.

Is Babe Smith coming back?

Whilst is hasn’t been announced if Babe is definitely returning, the door was left open for her return.

The Carter family have been through a lot over the last few years. Currently they are looking for Tina.

Tina has gone missing. But did Gray kill her? (Credit: BBC)

Her family believe she went on the run after being wrongly accused of attacking Ian Beale. However viewers know she was killed by solicitor Gray Atkins.

But as we never saw Gray get rid of her body, some have wondered if Tina is still alive.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

