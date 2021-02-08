EastEnders: Fans demand Big Mo stay after it’s announced Laila Morse is leaving

EastEnders fans have demanded Big Mo stay in the soap after it was announced actress Laila Morse is leaving.

According to Daily Star, a show source said: “Laila is leaving the show. Her current contract is coming on an end and execs agreed this was a good time to write her out.”

Mo is leaving. However a spokesperson said she could return in the future (Credit: BBC)

The source added: “It hasn’t been decided how Big Mo will leave. But it is unlikely to be explosive and she definitely won’t die.”

A spokesperson for the show confirmed Laila will be leaving the show, however the door will be left open for her return.

EastEnders: Big Mo leaving

The spokesperson told the publication: “Just like many occasions before, Big Mo will be departing Walford.

“But as always, she’ll no doubt be back in the not too distant future.”

However fans are gutted by the news and want her to stay, with some even starting a petition to keep her on the show.

Everyone should sign this to keep Big Mo in Eastenders! BBC: Reverse the decision to axe Big Mo from EastEnders – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/c7daQAdeQz via @UKChange #EastEnders — Sophie (@sophiealfordd) February 7, 2021

Aw so gutted, I LOVE Mo #EastEnders — caroline 📺 (@SoapFan1999) February 7, 2021

Me walking into Elstree to have a quiet word after Mo, Max, Kush and Tina have all been written out #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/0qXEIMVgwP — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2021) February 7, 2021

Save Big Mo! #EastEnders bosses have no idea how much she's loved. She is criminally underused but steals every scene she's in. Stop wasting the Slaters. pic.twitter.com/ET2dZ7Ebbx — The Version (@theversion) February 7, 2021

Little Mo is being written out of #EastEnders. Its an outrage. Its a scandal! She will not be going! — ttemme kcaJ (@KillerKoalaz) February 7, 2021

EastEnders: Characters leaving in 2021

Laila Morse joined the EastEnders cast in 2000 as Mo Harris.

Save Big Mo!

Mo moved to Albert Square with son-in-law Charlie Slater and granddaughters Lynne Slater, Kat Slater, Little Mo Morgan and Zoe Slater.

Lacey will be leaving. But she is going on maternity leave (Credit: BBC)

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed what Mo’s exit storyline is, Mo isn’t the only character to be leaving Walford.

Last year it was revealed Jake Wood and Davood Ghadami would be leaving the show. Meanwhile actress Lacey Turner will be going on maternity leave.

Recently it was revealed Lacey had given birth to her second child, a son. Lacey and husband Matt already have a daughter called Dusty.

Max will be leaving Walford (Credit: BBC)

However, Jake Wood will be leaving the show after nearly 16 years playing Max Branning.

Meanwhile Davood, who joined the BBC soap in 2014 will also be leaving. But his exit storyline has not been revealed.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

