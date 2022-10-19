EastEnders: Jeff Brazier admits son Bobby’s behaviour at NTAs was ‘triggering’ for him

Jeff Brazier, father of EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, has addressed his son’s behaviour at the NTAs, admitting what he saw was ‘triggering’ for him.

Bobby joined the soap in September as Freddie Slater.

He is the son of reality TV personalities Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody.

EastEnders Bobby Brazier: He joined the show in September, as Freddie Slater (Credit: BBC)

Bobby made headlines at the National Television Awards for his apparent intimacy with three girls on the night, including co-star Danielle Harold.

The pair’s cosy body language sparked rumours that romance may be afoot between Bobby and Danielle.

Jeff addresses Bobby’s behaviour

Speaking to The Sun, Jeff admitted that seeing Bobby’s behaviour was triggering to him.

Asked how he felt about Bobby’s behaviour at the NTAs, he said: “I don’t like it.

“I just get nervous,” he added, “because what do you imagine that triggers for me, given the experiences I had years and years ago with his mum?”

Jeff’s ex, and mother to his children, is Jade Goody, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Bobby Brazier and co-star Danielle Harold looked cosy together at the NTAs (Credit: Splash)

“I know the hurt that we experienced as a result of certain scenarios, and obviously don’t want my children to experience the same,” Jeff continued.

However, he is hopeful of his son’s ability to navigate the pitfalls of fame.

“But they’re old enough to do their own thing.

“I can only hope that I’ve talked enough sense over time for them to be able to navigate those aspects in a way that works for them.”

Bobby later cleared up his actions on Instagram Stories explaining he likes to be ‘affectionate’ with those around him.

EastEnders: Bobby Brazier joins the show

Speaking of his son’s decision to join EastEnders this year, Brazier said: “I knew he was going to end up in the industry somehow.”

Bobby Brazier currently plays Freddie Slater on EastEnders.

Freddie is the child of Little Mo Slater and rapist Graham Foster.

Mo’s decision to keep the child led to her split with husband Billy Mitchell.

EastEnders Bobby Brazier: Freddie Slater has made waves since joining the show (Credit: BBC)

After leaving as an infant in 2006, Freddie returned to the soap as an adult, seeking answers regarding his parentage.

This put him on a collision course with Billy Mitchell, who knew the truth about Freddie’s father.

Since joining EastEnders, Bobby Brazier has had quite the impact upon the soap… and in real life too.

