EastEnders: Is Frankie Mick’s daughter? Did he cheat on Linda?

EastEnders newcomer Frankie dropped a bombshell on Mick Carter in last night’s episode (Monday, October 5) that she believes she could be his daughter.

As Mick has been married to Linda “his whole adult life”, the revelation leaves many unanswered questions…

EastEnders: Is Frankie Mick’s daughter? Who is Frankie’s mum?

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, October 6) Mick was adamant that Frankie was lying at first.

However when the photographer told Mick that her mum is a woman named Katie Lewis, he clearly recognised the name.

Frankie told Mick he thinks he’s her dad (Credit: BBC)

Later Frankie and Mick went to Ruby’s club for a drink and Frankie explained how her mum would refuse to talk about her father.

Katie told her daughter that he walked out on her when she pregnant, wanting nothing to do with them.

But Frankie revealed she found old letters Mick had sent her mum, saying how much he missed her and didn’t know why she mysteriously disappeared.

When Frankie discovered the dates matched her birth, realised there was a chance he was her dad.

EastEnders: Did Mick cheat on Linda? What we know so far…

During tonight’s episode, Mick told Frankie that Linda was an alcoholic and the revelation that he has another child could send her over the edge.

Is Frankie Mick’s daughter? (Credit: BBC)

Mick and Linda have been married since they were young and have four children together.

Their three oldest children Lee, Nancy and Johnny are all adults. And whilst we don’t know how old Frankie is, it seems like there could be a chance Mick was unfaithful to Linda at one point.

Mick and Linda’s oldest son Lee is in his late 20s (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Tamzin Outhwaite defends relationship with boyfriend 21 years her junior

However we don’t know quite the full story.

EastEnders: Will Linda find out about Frankie?

Will Mick tells Linda what he’s found out? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

EastEnders has not revealed when or if Linda will find out about Frankie’s revelation. However secrets don’t seem to stay secret for long in Walford.

EastEnders: Will we get to see Frankie’s mum, Katie?

It has not yet been revealed whether viewers will meet Katie. However fans seem to have a theory that Simone Lahbib, who was recently cast in the BBC soap, will play Frankie’s mum.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.