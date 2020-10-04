Tamzin Outhwaite defends relationship with boyfriend 21 years her junior

Tamzin Outhwaite says the generous age gap between herself and her younger boyfriend is a benefit.

The former EastEnders star, 49, is dating cameraman Tom Child, 29.

The pair met at a London yoga studio some three years ago.

He’s since moved into her family home which she shares with daughters Flo, 12, and Marnie, 18.

Tamzin was previously married to Lucifer actor Tom Allis, 41.

Despite Tamzin being over two decades older than Tom – she says it actually works in their favour.

Who is Tamzin Outhwaite’s boyfriend?

In fact, she says she’s never been happier.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the star admitted she initially thought she’d just have a fling with Tom.

However, she quickly realised they were developing feelings for one another.

And three years on – they’re as strong as ever.

Tamzin Outhwaite has been dating her boyfriend for three years (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Tamzin said about her younger boyfriend?

She also said: “For one of the first times in my life I’m living in the moment and not worrying about what’s going to happen, which is lovely.”

What’s more, she says there’s less pressure to reach major milestones due to their difference in ages.

Tamzin continued: “I think the age gap forces us to do that a bit more, because there’s nothing we desperately need from each other.”

She added: “He’s not desperate for children right now, so we’re both having a lovely time.”

Tamzin divorced Tom Ellis in 2014 after he admitted to being unfaithful.

Tamzin says she’s never been happier (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with ED Tamzin said she believes working on the web series Dun Breedin’ has brought on menopause.

She said: “I think it’s probably all happening now and I think it was brought on by Dun Breedin’.

The web series explores menopause, and she reckons the theme has actually brought it on for real.

Tamzin explained: “Once you know all those symptoms because you’re doing a comedy drama about it, they seem to come on more. It’s psychosomatic,” she said.

“So now I’m feeling like, now I know everything that happens, I feel like it’s possibly there and possibly happening.”

The series also stars the likes of Angela Griffin and Denise Welch and is created in aid of food banks charity The Trussell Trust.

