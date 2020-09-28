EastEnders Simone
Soaps

EastEnders fans predict Simone Lehbib will play Frankie’s mum

Fans also think she could be a former flame of Mick's

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

EastEnders fans are predicting that Simone Lehbib’s character will be Frankie’s mum.

Last week, EastEnders confirmed they had cast Bad Girls actress Simone in the BBC soap. However, the show remained tight-lipped on who she would be playing.

However, it was confirmed that she has links to Mick Carter. This of course has led fans to start theorising on who Simone will be playing.

A popular theory amongst fans is that Simone will be playing Frankie’s mum and that Frankie could be Mick’s secret child.

EastEnders: Who is Frankie?

Frankie was introduced to viewers earlier this year.

After the Thames boat crash, Ben lost his hearing and soon met Frankie, who was born deaf.

Definitely think she’s going to play Frankie’s mum.

However in more recent weeks, she has become friendly with Tina Carter, who she works with at The Prince Albert.

Frankie first appeared in EastEnders earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Denise to hide son Raymond from Phil Mitchell

She told Tina how her little brother died recently and after meeting the rest of the Carters, she took a shine to Mick and Linda’s son Ollie.

EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick becomes suspicious of Frankie

This week, Frankie is occupying Ollie at The Prince Albert whilst they wait for Mick to return so he can take the little boy to school.

Mick starts to become suspicious of Frankie (Credit: BBC)

However, when Mick arrives he finds Frankie taking pictures of him and on further inspection he’s surprised to see many pictures of Ollie and the family.

Concerned, Mick tells Frankie to delete them as Linda would worry about privacy.

Later, Frankie wants a full time job at The Prince Albert. So Kathy decides to set her a challenge of increasing sales on Friday night.

Why is Frankie so fascinated by the Carter family? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star Shaun Williamson reveals he has a secret 32-year-old son

Frankie decides to host a Drag Bingo and Tina ropes Mick to work behind the bar but it’s obvious he’s suspicious of Frankie. Especially as she continues to ask questions about his family.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

