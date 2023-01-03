EastEnders in 2023: 5 huge spoilers including marriage split, heartbreaking death and baby bombshell

With a new year comes new EastEnders spoilers, with 2023 set to provide fans with lots of drama including a marriage split, heartbreaking death and a baby bombshell.

2023 is going to be an explosive one in Walford.

Here’s 5 huge spoilers of what to expect from EastEnders in 2023.

Zack is desperate to be a good father (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack’s fears for his future

Whitney wants what’s best for her baby and Zack is desperate to be the best dad he can be.

He doesn’t want to end up like his dad was.

However, when old friend, Brett, turns up with a bombshell, Zack’s whole world falls apart.

As Zack processes some huge news, he faces his past and is left fearing for his and his baby’s future.

Will this ruin things for him and Whitney?

Will Zack be able to be the dad that the baby needs?

What will the bombshell mean for Zack?

Linda struggles to move on (Credit: BBC)

Linda struggles to process life without Mick

After Mick’s disappearance, Linda struggles to live life without him.

She’s doesn’t know how she’ll cope without her true love.

Will Linda be able to rebuild her life?

Can Linda paint a smile and be the mother than Annie and Ollie need?

Jack and Denise clash over Amy (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Denise’s marriage is at breaking point

Married couple Jack and Denise clash over their views on how to deal with Amy’s self-harming.

As tensions grow, their marriage looks to be crumbling.

With things becoming tough at home, both Jack and Denise look to others’ to comfort them.

But, will the couple split?

Will Jack and Denise look for comfort elsewhere?

Is this the end for their relationship?

Lola goes on one last quest (Credit: BBC)

Lola faces one final mission before her death

With Lola’s health declining, she and Jay try to make as many memories as they can before its too late.

When Lola finds a photo from her past, she sets out on one last mission.

Can Lola find the answers she needs before her time runs out?

Will Lola die before completing her quest?

Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: A baby bombshell is set to be exposed

On New Year’s Day, it was revealed that 12-year-old Lily is pregnant.

As Stacey and Lily try to process the news, one secret is on the verge of coming out.

Who is Lily’s baby daddy?

How will Stacey react to the baby bombshell?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

