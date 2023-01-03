EastEnders' Lola is looking worried, Zack is looking shifty and Linda is looking serious
Soaps

EastEnders in 2023: 5 huge spoilers including marriage split, heartbreaking death and baby bombshell

2023 will see a breakup, death and a baby bombshell

By Tamzin Meyer

With a new year comes new EastEnders spoilers, with 2023 set to provide fans with lots of drama including a marriage split, heartbreaking death and a baby bombshell.

2023 is going to be an explosive one in Walford.

Here’s 5 huge spoilers of what to expect from EastEnders in 2023.

Zack is desperate to be a good father (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack’s fears for his future

Whitney wants what’s best for her baby and Zack is desperate to be the best dad he can be.

He doesn’t want to end up like his dad was.

However, when old friend, Brett, turns up with a bombshell, Zack’s whole world falls apart.

As Zack processes some huge news, he faces his past and is left fearing for his and his baby’s future.

Will this ruin things for him and Whitney?

Will Zack be able to be the dad that the baby needs?

What will the bombshell mean for Zack?

Linda struggles to move on (Credit: BBC)

Linda struggles to process life without Mick

After Mick’s disappearance, Linda struggles to live life without him.

She’s doesn’t know how she’ll cope without her true love.

Will Linda be able to rebuild her life?

Can Linda paint a smile and be the mother than Annie and Ollie need?

Jack and Denise clash over Amy (Credit: BBC)

Jack and Denise’s marriage is at breaking point

Married couple Jack and Denise clash over their views on how to deal with Amy’s self-harming.

As tensions grow, their marriage looks to be crumbling.

With things becoming tough at home, both Jack and Denise look to others’ to comfort them.

But, will the couple split?

Will Jack and Denise look for comfort elsewhere?

Is this the end for their relationship?

Lola goes on one last quest (Credit: BBC)

Lola faces one final mission before her death

With Lola’s health declining, she and Jay try to make as many memories as they can before its too late.

When Lola finds a photo from her past, she sets out on one last mission.

Can Lola find the answers she needs before her time runs out?

Will Lola die before completing her quest?

Lily is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: A baby bombshell is set to be exposed

On New Year’s Day, it was revealed that 12-year-old Lily is pregnant.

As Stacey and Lily try to process the news, one secret is on the verge of coming out.

Who is Lily’s baby daddy?

How will Stacey react to the baby bombshell?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? Who’s returning and joining the cast?

EastEnders - Lily Is Pregnant (Sunday 1st January 2023)

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders in 2023? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers Lily Slater Lola Pearce TV Spoilers Whitney Dean

Trending Articles

Lorraine Kelly on her show today
Lorraine Kelly reveals secret operation she underwent over Christmas as she returns to show
James Martin
James Martin re-evaluated his work-life balance after witnessing man ‘drop dead’ in front of him
Mike Tindall smiling
Mike Tindall fans shocked over his behaviour on Instagram during ‘start of the year’ antics
Deidre Sanders speaking via video call on This Morning today
Deidre Sanders reveals husband died a week after she shared ‘special’ news with him
Ruth Langsford on Loose Women today and Eamonn Holmes smiling at event
Ruth Langsford reveals real reason she’s been away from Loose Women amid ‘difficult’ time with Eamonn
Sally Nugent and Dave Myers talking on BBC Breakfast today
Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers ‘delighted’ by hair regrowth as he issues update on cancer battle