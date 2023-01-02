EastEnders: Fans’ very dark theory on 12-year-old Lily Slater’s baby daddy

EastEnders fans reckon they have ‘worked out’ who is the father of 12-year-old Lily Slater’s unborn baby.

The BBC soap, no stranger to tackling taboo subjects in its 38-year-run, launched its latest shocking storyline last night (January 1).

It was revealed that Lily is pregnant during last night’s episode (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Lily during EastEnders last night?

In the explosive episode, Lily Slater was rushed to the hospital after suffering from severe stomach aches as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

While at the hospital, her mum and Albert Square legend Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, then discovered that Lily was pregnant.

The 12-year-old has not been known to have a relationship on the BBC One show, which has sent fans wild wondering who the father might be.

However, some fans are convinced they have figured out who Lily’s baby daddy is, and have shared their thoughts online.

Lily was hospitalised and as a result Stacey learned she was pregnant (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ who Lily Slater’s baby daddy is

Taking to Twitter, one viewer penned: “I reckon the baby’s dad is Nugget.”

Explaining their reasons, the user added: “Him and Lily were so against Amy and Denzel but maybe they tried it because they thought it was normal to do at their age.”

“I reckon either Denzel or Ricky (Jack’s son) is the dad!” someone else theorised.

Similarly, someone else pointed the finger at Ricky Jr, writing on Twitter: “Ricky Jr – that’s my guess anyway.”

on more than one occasion there have been little moments with ricky where he sneaks off quietly, leading me to believe that he is the father of lily’s baby. #eastenders pic.twitter.com/2Zxggh86CD — steff 🎸 (@freddieslaters) January 1, 2023

A third user claimed: “On more than one occasion there have been little moments with Ricky where he sneaks off quietly, leading me to believe that he is the father of Lily’s baby.”

Some fans think it could be Freddie (Credit: BBC)

Viewers ‘scared’ Freddie might be Lily Slater’s baby daddy

Some fans of the show also speculated that Freddie, played by Bobby Brazier, could be the father of the child.

“You’re scaring me now, I was just saying how much I absolutely love Freddie. This would make his character totally irredeemable, he’s 19 and she’s 12!” one viewer proclaimed.

Another wrote: “Wtf, Lily is pregnant!!! I feel like the dad will be Freddie @bbceastenders.”

Stacey was left in disbelief after learning about her daughter’s pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Lacey Turner says Stacey is in ‘shock’

Speaking of the explosive storyline, via Digital Spy, Stacey actress Lacey Turner said: “Stacey’s in complete and utter shock.”

She added: “They’re talking about her 12-year-old daughter, who doesn’t have a boyfriend, and as far as Stacey knows, isn’t really that into boys. Initially, Stacey thinks that the doctors must be wrong.

“After that, she goes through every single emotion that you could possibly feel in such a short space of time.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

