EastEnders’ huge Christmas plot revealed after fans spot clue?

EastEnders at Christmas is always a must-see TV event and if eagle-eyed fans are to be believed, this year is set to be no different.

As the soaps begin laying the foundations for what will become their festive plots, EastEnders seemingly dropped a huge hint about their big storyline last night.

And fans immediately spotted the clue – believing it will be a Carter Christmas, with a bit of festive Butcher sprinkle.

Janine has been caught on camera (Credit: BBC)

Janine’s secret exposed?

With the soap getting ready to air the exits of Janine Butcher and Mick Carter, it has already been revealed Mick will depart around Christmas time.

Mick and Janine are expecting a baby together.

However, viewers know Janine was really behind the crash Mick’s ex, Linda Carter, had earlier this year.

Janine was driving, but made it look like drunk Linda was responsible and then left the scene, never mentioning she’d been there. Linda doesn’t remember a thing about it, so so far Janine has got away with it.

But Janine’s daughter Scarlett has found an incriminating photo.

It shows Janine clearly in Walford and acting suspciously on the day of the crash, despite lying to everyone she was nowhere near Walford at the time.

Scarlett spent much of Tuesday night’s episode (September 27) umming and ahhing over whether to tell Linda the truth.

She visited Linda twice as she tried to decide what was best to do: be honest and help Linda or lie and keep her newfound family with Janine and Mick together.

In the end, Scarlett chose Janine.

The photo has been hidden in a very Christmasy place… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas storyline ‘revealed’

Scarlett kept the photo hidden and put it in a DVD box for safe-keeping.

And what DVD was it?

Die Hard!

Now, there is often some debate over whether Die Hard is in fact a Christmas movie, but many are adamant that it is. And we predict Mick will be the sort of bloke to want to watch it at Christmas!

The subtlty of the move really suggests that’s when the secret will be revealed.

Scarlett is the key to blowing Janine’s secret wide open in EastEnders – but will it be at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict EastEnders Christmas storyline

Fans immediately jumped on the idea that the groundwork for the explosive festive episodes was being laid.

Although some weren’t impressed we’d have to wait until Christmas for the big reveal.

Incriminating evidence hidden in a Die Hard DVD case, eh? I smell a Christmas revelation coming when Mick sits down to that holiday classic @bbceastenders #EastEnders #GreatestChristmasMovieEver pic.twitter.com/IkhvhBLtKd — Totally Addicted To Soap (@thesoaplife) September 28, 2022

Uh oh she’s put photo in the Die Hard dvd case. This is going to drag on till Christmas. Because it’s a Christmas movie. #EastEnders — Michael Cook (@TheMCook) September 27, 2022

Here we go the photo is in the Die Hard DVD, a Christmas movie. I see what you did there. Looks like the story will end at Christmas as if that wasn’t a surprise. #eastenders — T7467X (@T7467X) September 27, 2022

Scarlett has put the Frankie pic inside the DVD. Die Hard. A film you watch at Xmas. We have to wait until Xmas now before Mick decides to open the DVD and watch 😫😫 why do #eastenders love to drag out storylines. We’ve had enough already 😫 — Naomi (@DannyDyerFan18) September 27, 2022

Hiding the photo in the Die Hard dvd sleeve means it won’t be discovered until Christmas. #EastEnders https://t.co/HIaQCo5Tcf — Steve Oliver (@SteveOliver76) September 27, 2022

OMG scarlett put the photo of janine in the dvd case of die hard which is a christmas film… i’m so now thinking mick or someone is gonna find it on christmas day! #eastenders — toby🤍 (@eastendersmulti) September 27, 2022

EastEnders has a history of DVDs smashing secrets wide open at Christmas!

Back in 2007 Stacey and Max’s affair was revealed after a DVD was put on around the Christmas tree that showed them kissing.

Janine won’t be on our screens for much longer (Credit: BBC)

When does Janine leave EastEnders?

It was revealed this weekend that Janine is leaving the soap again after actress Charlie Brooks confirmed the news.

Charlie’s final scenes are expected to air over the New Year period.

She told The Sun on Sunday: “I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

“I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake.”

