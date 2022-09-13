EastEnders fans in tears as soap pays tribute to The Queen

EastEnders fans were left in tears as the BBC soap included a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in last night’s episode (Monday, September 12).

Last Thursday (September 8) at 6.30pm it was announced that The Queen had died.

Now EastEnders has paid tribute to her majesty, adding a scene into last night’s episode.

EastEnders added a scene into tonight’s episode to pay tribute to The Queen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 2022 at the age of 96.

EastEnders has paid tribute to The Queen after her death.

Last night’s episode of the soap started with Linda, Kathy and Denise in The Queen Vic.

Linda placed a photo of Queen Elizabeth II on the bar as Kathy said: “God bless her.”

Denise said how she was everything we’ve ever known and it was like we lost our nan.

Denise, Kathy and Linda talked about Queen Elizabeth (Credit: BBC)

Linda responded: “Well, we have. The country’s lost… Well, we’ve all lost our nan. She dedicated her entire life to serving us.”

Kathy told them how she was three when Princess Elizabeth became Queen and wished she could remember it.

Kathy, Denise and Linda reminisced over the Platinum Jubilee, remembering how King Charles III and Camilla visited Walford.

Linda told them she was going to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects and Denise agreed to go with her.

She then said she knew where the photo of The Queen could go and placed her next to The Queen Vic statue.

Linda said: “Thank you Ma’am. From all of us.”

Fans were left in tears by the scene, praising the tribute.

Ok how many of us started crying at the beginning of @bbceastenders 😭 when Linda put our queen with queen Victoria! #QueenElizabethII #LongLiveTheKing #RIPQueenElizabeth #eastenders — Kitty MorningStar 😈 (@KityMorningStar) September 12, 2022

Linda "We'll never see anyone like the Queen again." 💔❤️😢 #EastEnders — Shaky🌸🌼💖 (@ShakyWoon) September 12, 2022

Not me crying at that little scene before the titles ♥️👏 #EastEnders — Jadie Leigh Hollings (@missjadie) September 12, 2022

Lovely tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the start of #EastEnders tonight. A great little scene between Linda, Kathy and Denise. They always do this sort of thing so well. pic.twitter.com/tosKolaHYa — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 12, 2022

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

