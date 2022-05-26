EastEnders takes Princess Diana portrait down ahead of Prince Charles cameo – and fans aren’t happy

EastEnders has taken down The Vic’s portrait of Princess Diana as the BBC soap prepares for Prince Charles and Camilla to visit the Square.

Long-time viewers of the show will know Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter is a die-hard Princess Di fan. She even named their dog, Lady Di, after her.

Her engagement ring is a replica of the one Prince Charles gave to Diana and her home has long-since been adorned with pictures and paraphernalia relating to the late Princess of Wales.

So imagine viewers’ surprise when Mick removed the portrait earlier this week to replace it with one of the Queen.

Princess Diana’s portrait has lived there for many years (Credit: BBC)

Mick replaces picture of Princess Diana in EastEnders

“Janine found it on the market,” he told Kathy as he pointed to the pic of Her Majesty.

“I was going to put it up here,” he said, gesturing to the blank space of wall that was once home to Princess Di.

Kathy quipped back: “Well I didn’t think it was an original!”

Mick is going for Queen and country instead (Credit: BBC)

Fans not happy

Fans weren’t impressed.

“Not them taking the Diana portrait down just in time for Charles and Camilla to come ahahahah,” wrote one.

Another added: “Very convenient replacing Princess Diana’s portrait with The Queen’s in time for Charles and Camilla’s visit.”

“The artwork of Diana has seemingly been taken down,” assessed a third.

Someone else said: “I’ve just seen the pic of Diana in the Vic. Has it really been removed?!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will appear in an episode next month (Credit: BBC)

When are Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in EastEnders?

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will make a special appearance in EastEnders next month.

The royal couple have already filmed their cameo for the BBC soap.

They will join Albert Square residents as they mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a street party.

The specially shot scenes were filmed back in March when Their Royal Highnesses visited the set of EastEnders.

The scenes will air on June 2 as Mick and Linda welcome them to the Square and introduce them to everyone.

Speaking about having them on set, Kellie Bright, who plays Linda said: “I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it.

“I just thought ‘wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’.

“They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm. So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!”

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw added: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as Their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford but it wasn’t just her as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

