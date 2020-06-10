EastEnders fans brand Whitney a 'homewrecker' as she tries to kiss Gray

EastEnders fans have branded Whitney Dean a 'homewrecker' after she tried to kiss married Gray Atkins.

Over the last few months, Gray has been working as Whitney's solicitor as she is up for a murder charge.

But as he's been helping her, it's become more and more clear she has feelings for him, despite the fact he's married to her friend Chantelle.

Whitney has been staying with Gray and Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

In last night's episode (Tuesday, June 9) Gray and Chantelle had Whitney stay with them after she revealed she was struggling to sleep in her home, where Leo was killed.

When she left, Gray became angry with Chantelle as she needed to use his car to do some errands for her boss, Kheerat.

As viewers know Gray is abusive and gets jealous easily, so when he checked his car tracker and saw his wife had been to various locations, he was fuming.

Gray saw his car had been used without his knowledge and accused Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

But when he spotted the car had been used without his knowledge a few days previously, he became even more angry.

Later, he blew off a dinner with Chantelle's family to help Whitney, but things didn't quite go to plan.

EastEnders: Whitney and Gray

Whitney began to recount what happened that day with Leo. As she remembered how he tried to kill her, she broke down in tears.

Seeing her upset, Gray tried to calm her down. But Whitney went in and kissed him.

Whitney kissed Gray! (Credit: BBC)

As they both realised what was happening, Gray and Whitney both pulled away.

Despite Whitney's apologies, fans were left furious, branding her a 'homewrecker' for trying to kiss her friend's husband.

What is it with Whitney Dean and married blokes? #eastenders the little homewrecker — 🐹 (@THE_HaMST3r) June 9, 2020

Whitney is a different type of home wrecker, she never gives it a rest #eastenders — debss (@debbss_z) June 9, 2020

So annoyed at Whitney for kissing her best friends husband like WTF.😩 Why would she do that to her mate?😠 #EastEnders — QueenElizabeth💔⬆️ (@ekitchener97) June 9, 2020

what is wrong with whitney she needs therapy throwing herself at every man, she’ll be trying it on with phil mitchell next #eastenders — chloé (@chloeannelillia) June 9, 2020

Lost all respect Whitney #EastEnders — Sirena Scissorhands (@S_Scissorhandz) June 9, 2020

Whitney really out here throwing herself at every toxic man #EastEnders — HQ (@ssshshshshshsh) June 10, 2020

When will Whitney stop throwing herself at men!?????? #eastenders — KARENS ARE TERRORISTS. (@ayomaurice_) June 9, 2020

However, some viewers defended Whitney saying she's in a vulnerable state.

Poor Whitney! Please STOP slagging the girl off. She’s vulnerable & very damaged girl. all she wants is be loved & wanted, yes she’s made mistakes who hasn’t? The girl has been abused from age 12, and beaten by her husband. She deserves happiness NOT abuse! #Eastenders — Kate (@TeamWhitney2017) June 9, 2020

whitney dean isn’t a slag by the way. she’s vulnerable right now and damaged. open your eyes to the bigger picture! doesn’t mean she can do whatever she wants but also doesn’t mean she can be branded a slapper.. #EastEnders — g☔️ (@gcsedenise) June 9, 2020

The disrespect towards Whitney! Yes she shouldn't have kissed Gray, but come on, it was obvious that was what Gray was trying to get her to do! #EastEnders — Pat Hart (@PatHart08525718) June 9, 2020

EastEnders: Gray and Chantelle's relationship

Gray is abusive towards Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know that Gray and Chantelle don't have a perfect relationship.

What is is with Whitney Dean and married blokes?

The solicitor has been abusing his wife, which has included beating her.

What happens next for Gray?

In next week's episodes, Gray still believe Chantelle is lying to him over the car and she is desperate to prove her innocence.

She shows him that she was at the dentist when the car was used. But despite the evidence, he still doesn't believe her.

However, what they both don't know is the car was used by Ben Mitchell to go on a dodgy job.

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

