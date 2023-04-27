EastEnders fans all making same comment about news of Roxy Mitchell return

EastEnders fans were left absolutely thrilled by news of the return of Roxy Mitchell to the soap. However, they all ended up making the same comment and issued a plea to show bosses.

After her death in 2017, Roxy has been much-missed by the EastEnders viewers. But Rita Simons is reprising her role for scenes to air tonight (Thursday April 27, 2023) on BBC One.

Roxy is back as Amy imagines her mum is with her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Roxy Mitchell died in 2017

Roxy Mitchell died in January 2017 after a cocaine and booze binge saw her jump into a swimming pool and suffer a heart attack. She died hours after her sister, Ronnie, had wed Jack Branning.

Ronnie jumped in to save Roxy after she didn’t come back up from under the water, but she became tangled in her wedding dress. It weighed her down and she ended up drowning.

Recently, Roxy’s daughter, Amy has been missing her mum a lot, keeping a necklace with the word ‘mum’ on it close to her. This has helped her cope during periods of anxiety.

Amy has been self-harming and struggling to cope. With dad Jack unable to forgive Amy’s only mother figure, Denise Fox for her indescretion with Ravi Gulati, Amy is falling apart.

Tonight the family head to family therapy to air their feelings. And it’s here Roxy will appear.

Rita Simons reprises role as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders

During the family therapy session, Ricky lets rip at his dad and Denise for their behaviour. Amy also becomes emotional.

She then starts thinking about the loss of her mum. With this she zones out, with Roxy appearing as a figment of her imagination.

Executive Producer of EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw revealed: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes. Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline.”

Fans are desperate for her permanent return (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to the news

Viewers were so excited by the news Roxy is returning, albeit briefly. However they all made the same comment about it – they’re desperate for the return to be permanant. Most even said they ‘didn’t care’ how stupid the storyline had to be, they’d forgive it!

“I DON’T care how you do it, EastEnders, but Ronnie and Roxy NEED to return. Killing them off was the worst thing you could possibly do. PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN!!!!” shouted one on social media.

Another agreed: “If you were to bring Ronnie and Roxy back, I promise NO ONE will care how ridiculous it will be.”

Someone else suggested: “Can we all just forget that Ronnie and Roxy died and bring them back?”

One more urged: “I don’t care how crazy a storyline you do just bring Roxy back permanently.”

“Just reverse the Ronnie and Roxy deaths and bring them back alive. They faked their own deaths or literally whatever, it doesn’t matter. We won’t ask questions,” assured someone another.

Viewers in tears

Those who couldn’t wait and have already watched the episode when it was released on iPlayer at 6am, were left in tears by the scenes.

“I just saw tonight’s episode and I haven’t cried like that in a long time,” shared one.

A second added: “Watched today’s episode of EastEnders and wow that Amy and Roxy scene got me emotional. It was wonderful to see the fabulous Rita Simons back on my screen.”

A third then wrote:”Whilst the scenes between Rita Simons and Ellie Dadd in tonight’s episode are quite short, they are so powerful, and everything was done so beautifully.”

“NO ONE TALK TO ME I’m sobbing over this. It’s so unfair. Chris Clenshaw needs to bring Ronnie and Roxy back. Like, I’d accept it. I don’t care how he’d do it I’d accept it if it meant having them back,” said one more very emotional fan.

The decision to kill the sisters was controversial at the time (Credit: BBC)

‘Worst decision ever’

Other fans were keen to tell the soap they’d made the ‘worst decision ever’ when killing the Mitchell sisters off.

“Bring back Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell FULL TIME, I don’t care how you do it, but please I beg of you… PLEASE. It was the WORST decision you have ever made killing off the Mitchell sisters. Thank you,” shared one.

Writing on ED’s Facebook page, others agreed.

Someone said: “Biggest mistake EE made was killing off Ronnie and Roxy.”

Another added: “Should never have killed Ronnie and Roxy off in the first place.”

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.