EastEnders: Roxy Mitchell ‘back from the dead’ as Rita Simons reprises role

EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell passed away in 2017 after she drowned in a swimming pool with her sister, Ronnie. But the soap has announced she will be returning for a short stint.

The last time Roxy appeared in Walford in some shape or form was in 2019. This saw actress Rita Simons do a voiceover cameo.

Now, Rita will reprise the role once more. Roxy will appear in some one-off scenes that will air tomorrow (Thursday April 27, 2023).

EastEnders: Roxy Mitchell died in 2017

Roxy Mitchell died back in January 2017, on Ronnie and Jack’s wedding day. Roxy had been drinking and taking drugs and decided to jump into a swimming pool.

Ronnie jumped in to save her sister after she didn’t come back up from under the water, but she became tangled in her wedding dress.

Sadly, both Mitchell sisters ended up drowning in the pool with the scenes ending the lives of an iconic Walford duo.

Recently, Roxy’s daughter, Amy has been missing her mum a lot, keeping a necklace with the word ‘mum’ on it close to her. This has helped her cope during periods of anxiety.

Now, EastEnders has confirmed that Roxy Mitchell will be coming ‘back from the dead’ – well, sort of – in some special scenes airing on Thursday April 26.

Rita Simons reprises role as Roxy Mitchell

EastEnders has confirmed that Rita Simons has reprised her role as Roxy Mitchell. She stars in some special scenes that will air tomorrow night.

Recently, with Amy struggling with her mental health, her school councillor suggested that she and her family attend a therapy session together.

With Amy, Jack and Denise agreeing to the family therapy session, Amy starts thinking about the loss of her mum. With this she zones out, with Roxy appearing as a figment of her imagination.

The Executive Producer of EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw revealed: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes. Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline.”

Fans have been longing for Roxy to return from the dead with these scenes being a pleasant surprise to viewers. We can’t wait!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

